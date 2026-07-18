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Tristen and Andrew Tate arrested by federal authorities in Miami

Andrew Tate speaks to media outside the Bucharest Tribunal
The Associated Press reported the manosphere figures Tristen and Andrew Tate were arrested Saturday by federal authorities in Miami.
(Alexandru Dobre / Associated Press)
By Alanna Durkin Richer
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Influencer brothers Andrew and Tristan Tate were arrested by federal authorities Saturday in Miami, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

The charges against the pair were not immediately announced. Brady McCarron, a spokesperson for the Marshals Service, told The Associated Press that the warrant was sealed.

They were arrested on an extradition request from the U.K., according to a person familiar with the matter, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to publicly discuss the case.

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The brothers, proponents of hypermasculinity who have millions of followers on social media, have been wanted in the United Kingdom, where they face rape and human trafficking charges.

The brothers are dual U.S. and British citizens who moved to Romania in 2016. They were arrested there in 2022, accused of participating in schemes to lure women for sexual exploitation. They denied those allegations and the case didn’t go forward because of legal and procedural irregularities.

The former professional kickboxers have amassed a following of fans, particularly young men and boys, by professing a lifestyle of luxury and unapologetic misogyny.

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Alanna Durkin Richer writes for the Associated Press

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