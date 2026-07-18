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‘She had a future.’ Man charged in fatal shooting at Compton Fourth of July party

A woman speaks at a lectern while three men stand nearby and look on.
Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert G. Luna announced an arrest made in a Fourth of July weekend Compton shooting. Joining Luna were Los Angeles County Dist. Atty. Nathan Hochman, Anaheim Police Department Chief Manny Cid, and Compton Mayor Emma Sharif, who spoke on the Compton shooting incident and investigation.
(Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department)
Los Angeles Times 2024 summer intern Jasmine "Jaz" Mendez
By Jasmine Mendez
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Eric Washington was at a party promoted on TikTok, surrounded by people he called friends and family, as they celebrated America’s 250th anniversary. Then, nearing midnight, tragedy struck.

The 37-year-old community activist, alongside Meah Bordenave-Jenkins, 19, and two others, were struck by bullets. Washington and Bordenave-Jenkins died at the party.

On Friday, the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office announced the arrest of and a murder charge against a man suspected in Bordenave-Jenkins’ death. Washington’s death remains unsolved.

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“On a day of community celebration and joy … vibrant young life was suddenly and horrifically taken, two others were injured, and a community was ripped apart because of senseless gun violence,” Dist. Atty. Nathan J. Hochman said in a statement. “We will do everything in our power to seek justice for the victims.”

The suspect, Antoine Jones, 54, is accused of opening fire about 11:20 p.m. July 4 at an apartment complex on West Laurel Street in Compton, according to prosecutors.

In a press conference on Thursday, L.A. County Sheriff Robert Luna said a gunman was possibly targeting two documented gang members. Amid the random crossfire, “they ended up striking other innocent bystanders who had nothing to do other than celebrating with everybody else,” Luna said.

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Eric Washington photo next to Meah Bordenave-Jenkins photo
Eric Washington, a 37-year-old community activist, Meah Bordenave-Jenkins, 19, and two others were struck by bullets at a Fourth of July event in Compton. On Friday, authorities announced murder charges against a man accused in the shooting, according to the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office.
(Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department)

Washington was struck inside the apartment complex by shots fired by an unknown gunman who remains at large, according to Luna.

As the attendees fled, a second shooting occurred on Laurel Street where Bordenave-Jenkins and the two surviving victims were struck by Jones, Luna said.

Bordenave-Jenkins, who was studying to be a neonatal nurse at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, died at the scene, prosecutors say. A 15-year-old and 18-year-old were severely injured but survived.

“My daughter was intelligent, bright, smart, [and] compassionate. She had a future. She had a plan. She was executing what she wanted to do in life,” said Ebone Jenkins, mother of Bordenave-Jenkins, in a press conference this week. “I miss our daily conversations, as well as our family does.”

Bordenave-Jenkins bought her first new car one day before the shooting, her mother said.

Tina Washington, mother of Eric Washington, said her son was the life of the party. He was trying to deescalate a conflict at the party, his family told KNBC.

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“Eric was very, very, very energetic. He was very community-driven,” Washington said at the press conference. “I’m going to miss him a lot. I’m praying we get more Erics in this world.”

Jones was charged with one felony count of first-degree murder, two felony counts of attempted murder and one felony count of possession of a firearm by a felon. He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

His next court date is July 29, where he is scheduled for a preliminary hearing and bail review. Jones’ lawyer did not immediately respond to a request for comment Saturday.

Authorities revealed another fatal shooting on the 2100 block of Grandee Avenue, in Compton, on July 5. Thaddeus Clark, 30, and another adult were struck by gunfire. Clark did not survive his injuries, Luna said.

“We are also urging anyone with any information about Mr. Clark’s murder and attempted murder of the surviving victim to contact our homicide bureau,” Luna said.

A GoFundMe page set up by his family shared that Clark was a father of three.

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“He was also a cherished son, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend whose love, strength, and kindness touched countless lives,” the GoFundMe post said. “His legacy will continue to live on through his children and everyone who had the privilege of knowing him.”

Anyone with information about either incident can contact investigators at (323) 890-5500.

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Jasmine Mendez

Jasmine “Jaz” Mendez is an editorial assistant at the Los Angeles Times. She previously was a reporting intern for the Metro Desk, covering housing in Los Angeles. Mendez graduated from Cal State Northridge with a bachelor’s degree in political science and a minor in Spanish-language journalism.

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