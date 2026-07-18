Metrolink train breaks down in Anaheim Hills, stranding hundreds of passengers

Metrolink trains idle at Union Station in Los Angeles. An incident Saturday left passengers temporarily stranded in a train stuck on the tracks in Anaheim Hills.

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A Metrolink train heading from Oceanside to San Bernardino broke down in Anaheim Hills on Saturday afternoon, stranding hundreds of passengers for around two hours, according to the regional rail authority.

Metrolink spokeswoman Sabrina Davis said the 1858 train experienced mechanical issues around 4:30 p.m. and came to a stop between the Anaheim Canyon and Corona stations, where it was not safe to disembark.

Davis said the train is typically busy on the weekends with people going to and from the beach, and there were about 500 passengers on board at the time it broke down.

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Another train arrived about two hours later to pick up stranded passengers, though some had already left on their own, Davis said.

Several passengers were treated for heat exhaustion and difficulty breathing, ABC7 reported, citing fire officials.

Davis said the train that picked up stranded passengers ended in downtown Riverside, and Metrolink arranged for bus and Uber rides for people to get to their final destinations.