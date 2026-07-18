Advertisement
California

Metrolink train breaks down in Anaheim Hills, stranding hundreds of passengers

Metrolink trains idle at Union Station
Metrolink trains idle at Union Station in Los Angeles. An incident Saturday left passengers temporarily stranded in a train stuck on the tracks in Anaheim Hills.
(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles Times reporter Andrew Khouri
By Andrew Khouri
Staff Writer Follow
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

A Metrolink train heading from Oceanside to San Bernardino broke down in Anaheim Hills on Saturday afternoon, stranding hundreds of passengers for around two hours, according to the regional rail authority.

Metrolink spokeswoman Sabrina Davis said the 1858 train experienced mechanical issues around 4:30 p.m. and came to a stop between the Anaheim Canyon and Corona stations, where it was not safe to disembark.

Davis said the train is typically busy on the weekends with people going to and from the beach, and there were about 500 passengers on board at the time it broke down.

Advertisement

Another train arrived about two hours later to pick up stranded passengers, though some had already left on their own, Davis said.

Several passengers were treated for heat exhaustion and difficulty breathing, ABC7 reported, citing fire officials.

Davis said the train that picked up stranded passengers ended in downtown Riverside, and Metrolink arranged for bus and Uber rides for people to get to their final destinations.

More to Read

CaliforniaTransportation

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Andrew Khouri

Andrew Khouri covers education for the Los Angeles Times. He previously covered housing and homelessness at The Times and holds a master’s degree in journalism from the University of Southern California’s Annenberg School for Communication.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

  • Podcast logo for Rebuilding LA

    Earth, Wind, And Fire (Humans, too): The Multiple Factors Impacting California’s Wildfires

    UCLA professor and climate scientist, Alex Hall, joins host Kate Cagle to talk about how we can better prepare ourselves for the next mega-fire, including a proposal to create a classification system – and a standardized response – for Santa Ana wind storms, similar to the one we use for hurricanes in the U.S.

  • Crimes of the Times logo

    How A Hillside Strangler Nearly Went Free

    The Hillside Strangler murders terrorized Los Angeles in the late 1970s. The killers were a pair of sadistic cousins. One confessed. The other was set to stand trial—until L.A. prosecutors flinched.

  • De Los Podcast logo

    Fabrizio Guido on Running Point, World War Z & His First Night Doing Stand-Up

    Hosts Fidel Martínez and Suzy Exposito sit down with actor and stand-up comedian Fabrizio Guido — currently starring in Netflix’s Running Point — for a conversation about growing up all over LA, making his film debut alongside Brad Pitt in World War Z at age 12, and what it took to build a career from child actor to leading man.

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement