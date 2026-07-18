‘Significant progress’ made on ruptured WeHo water main. Sunset Strip remains closed

Workers sweep the street over the side to a water main rupture on Sunset Boulevard in West Hollywood on Saturday. The rupture of a 3-foot-wide trunk line Thursday morning sent 17 million gallons of water into a West Hollywood neighborhood.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power said it made “significant progress” repairing the more than 100-year-old ruptured pipe that sent millions of gallons onto the streets of West Hollywood.

As of Saturday, crews replaced a 25-foot section of the damaged pipe with a new 3-foot steel pipe. According to the LADWP, welding a project of this scope and complexity can take up to 16 hours. “Our welders finished ahead of schedule,” the department added.

With the replacement pipe in place, workers transitioned to slowly refilling the pipe to restore pressure, disinfecting the water line with chlorine and checking for any leaks. After rinsing the pipe, workers will refill it with clean water, refill the hole and repave the street.

Advertisement

Sunset Boulevard will remain closed to traffic. However, the closure area has been reduced to the section between Sherbourne Drive and San Vicente Boulevard, along with nearby streets, including at Cynthia Street and San Vicente, with limited access due to public safety concerns.

The LADWP said it does not have an estimated completion date, nor is there any indication of when traffic might resume on the busy street.

Workers shovel mud from a driveway Saturday at an apartment complex on Palm Avenue that was damaged by a nearby water main rupture in West Hollywood. (Myung J. Chunc / Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

LADWP said residents should continue conserving water. Until repairs are fully finished, the neighborhood is relying on a temporary 8-inch pipe — a massive drop from the 36-inch line that normally serves the area.

The water main ruptured in the early hours of July 16, creating a massive sinkhole on Sunset Boulevard and Holloway Drive. About 17 million gallons of water ripped through parked cars and flooded apartment complexes.

West Hollywood Mayor John Heilman estimated that somewhere between 150 and 200 cars were damaged or destroyed in the flood. Officials have been going door to door to tell residents how they can file claims with LADWP to pay for water damage.

A handful of residential units were inundated, including a few where electricity had to be shut off because their electrical panels were compromised. Most of the damage was centered in underground garages where water had to be pumped out.

The pipeline, built in 1916, was scheduled for replacement until 2031.

Jazmin Alvarado contributed to this story.