Advertisement
California

West Hollywood faces long recovery from massive water main break: ‘It was like whitewater rapids’

Joe Artle walks through muddied carport
West Hollywood rupture was L.A.’s worst in years: 17 million gallons spilled, Sunset Boulevard closed for days.
(Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles Times 2026 summer intern Jazmin Alvarado
By Jazmin Alvarado
Follow
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

Tadeh Ghazalian, owner of Dialog Cafe, a family business of 20 years, is struggling in the wake of the water main break on Sunset Bouelvard.

His entire store is completely closed, facing structural damage, food and product loss and a complete wipeout of their inventory.

“The biggest thing is that there is so much water, there’s so much sand that went through this place,” Ghazalian said. “It’s going to take a while before we get everything up and running again.”

Advertisement

The rupture of a 3-foot-wide trunk line Thursday morning sent 17 million gallons of water into a West Hollywood neighborhood, from the Sunset Strip downhill beyond Santa Monica Boulevard. Officials are still trying to assess the damage but say those impacted face a long recovery.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA JULY 17, 2026 - Repair work is underway after a water main break flooded streets in West Hollywood, and shut down a portion of Sunset Boulevard on Friday morning, July 17, 2026. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

California

West Hollywood rupture was L.A.’s worst in years: 17 million gallons spilled, Sunset Boulevard closed for days

Sunset Boulevard in West Hollywood will remain closed for an undetermined amount of time while crews repair pipe and the road itself after a major trunk line ruptured Thursday.

West Hollywood Mayor John Heilman estimated that between 150 and 200 cars were damaged or destroyed in the flood. Officials are going door to door to tell residents how they can file claims with Los Angeles Department of Water and Power to pay for water damage.

A handful of residential units were inundated, including a few where electricity had to be shut off because their electrical panels were compromised. Most of the damage was centered in underground garages where water had to be pumped out.

Advertisement
Repair work is underway after a water main break.
Repair work is underway after a water main break flooded streets in West Hollywood
(Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)

Standing in a garage full of mud and wrecked cars on Friday, Joe Artle, who manages an apartment building on Palm Avenue and Cynthia Street, stared bewildered into the distance trying to figure out what to do next.

Artle, 70, was trying to sleep when his neighbor and friend, Rudy Vargas, came banging on his door around 3 a.m. Thursday, panicked, urging him to get his car out of the underground garage because of the flooding.

He rushed out of the apartment and started trying to wake his neighbors. They were only able to save maybe four of the 20 cars in the garage, Artle said.

“The water was so intense,” he said. “It was like whitewater rapids, like when you’re river rafting. You couldn’t stand in it; it would knock you over.”

Artle said the broken pipe unleashed the worst damage he’s seen in the 25 years he’s lived in the building. Most of its 35 tenants lost vehicles or belongings stored in the garage. The building’s washer and dryer units were also destroyed in the deluge.

Advertisement

Vargas, 40, said his adrenaline was so high that he wasn’t completely processing the situation as it was happening. When he navigated his way outside it was akin to crossing a river, he said. He had to grip onto street poles just to keep himself up.

“Sometimes, it rains hard enough that water comes into here, and it floods the garage, but it hasn’t been that bad, so when I came out to the kitchen window to see, and I saw it was really bad, that’s when I’m like, ‘panic mode,’” said Vargas, who has lived in the building for about 13 years.

Sunset Boulevard remains closed due the sink hole caused by the rupture.

Staff writer Hannah Fry contributed to this report.

More to Read

California

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Jazmin Alvarado

Jazmin Alvarado is a breaking news intern for the Los Angeles Times. She graduated from Fresno State in May 2026 with a degree in broadcast journalism and minor in Spanish. Alvarado is a first generation Mexican American and enjoys telling community stories. She appreciates a fast-paced environment and working on something new every day. You can connect with her on Instagram @jazminalvaradotv.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

  • Podcast logo for Rebuilding LA

    Earth, Wind, And Fire (Humans, too): The Multiple Factors Impacting California’s Wildfires

    UCLA professor and climate scientist, Alex Hall, joins host Kate Cagle to talk about how we can better prepare ourselves for the next mega-fire, including a proposal to create a classification system – and a standardized response – for Santa Ana wind storms, similar to the one we use for hurricanes in the U.S.

  • Crimes of the Times logo

    How A Hillside Strangler Nearly Went Free

    The Hillside Strangler murders terrorized Los Angeles in the late 1970s. The killers were a pair of sadistic cousins. One confessed. The other was set to stand trial—until L.A. prosecutors flinched.

  • De Los Podcast logo

    Fabrizio Guido on Running Point, World War Z & His First Night Doing Stand-Up

    Hosts Fidel Martínez and Suzy Exposito sit down with actor and stand-up comedian Fabrizio Guido — currently starring in Netflix’s Running Point — for a conversation about growing up all over LA, making his film debut alongside Brad Pitt in World War Z at age 12, and what it took to build a career from child actor to leading man.

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement