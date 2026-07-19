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E-bike rider dies in early-morning Camarillo collision, police say

3900 block of Las Posas Road a man riding an e-bike died Saturday morning after a traffic collision.
A man riding an e-bike died early Saturday morning after a traffic collision along the 3900 block of Las Posas Road in Camarillo. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
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Rebecca Ellis staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Thursday, July 24, 2025
By Rebecca Ellis
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A man was killed early Saturday in an e-bike collision in Ventura County.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s department said deputies from the Camarillo station found the man lying in the center of the 3900 block of Las Posas Road near his e-bike after responding to the 2 a.m call.

First responders tried to save the man, authorities said, but he died from his injuries.

The man’s name has not been released, pending next of kin notification. The sheriff’s department did not say whether another vehicle was involved in the crash.

E-bikes have risen in popularity in recent years, particularly among teenager, coinciding with a rise in serious collisions, some involving death. Amazon recently agreed to halt sales of high-speed e-bikes in the state after a series of fatal crashes.

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The Los Angeles City Council is pushing to ban the use of the bikes on city hiking and equestrian trails. Their use on public trails across the state have prompted calls for similar bans.

The department is looking for witnesses and encouraged anyone with information to contact Senior Deputy Bradley Bordon at 805-388-5146 or Bradley.bordon@venturacounty.gov.

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Rebecca Ellis

Rebecca Ellis is a reporter at the Los Angeles Times focused on government accountability, investigations and legal affairs. Previously, she covered Portland city government for Oregon Public Broadcasting. Before OPB, Ellis wrote for the Miami Herald, freelanced for the Providence Journal and reported as a Kroc fellow at NPR in Washington, D.C. She graduated from Brown University in 2018. Ellis was a finalist for the Livingston Awards in 2022 for her investigation into abuses within Portland’s private security industry and in 2024 for an investigation into sexual abuse inside L.A. County’s juvenile halls.

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