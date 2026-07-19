Injured bald eagle rescued near Big Bear is believed to be Jackie

A rescuer handles a bald eagle that was found on the ground near Big Bear Lake.

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A bald eagle rescued near Big Bear over the weekend is likely Jackie, one-half of the beloved pair featured in a longtime nest livestream, according to the wildlife nonprofit behind the cam.

Based on videos and pictures from the public and rescuers, “it is apparent that the rescued eagle is likely Jackie,” Friends of Big Bear Valley said in a social media post late Sunday. “She is in the best place she can be and getting the care she needs.”

The adult bald eagle was seen on the ground near Dana Point Park on Thursday and Friday. There’s a park by that name in the community of Fawnskin adjacent to Big Bear Lake. While on the ground, the eagle was seen in a fight with two sub-adult eagles, according to the nonprofit.

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“Cell phone video confirmed that the adult was able to fend off the other eagles by turning over and using its talons, but was unable to fly far away,” the organization said.

An adult eagle was rescued after being found on the ground and was seen in a fight with sub-adult eagles. (L.A. County Department of Parks and Recreation)

The nonprofit said there had been no sign around the nest “for several days” of Jackie, star of the webcam reality show since 2015. Fans have watched as Jackie and her longtime mate, Shadow, have tragically lost eggs and offspring, and also successfully raised eaglets to leave the nest, 120 feet up a Jeffrey pine with a commanding view of Big Bear Lake.

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Their latest eaglets, Sandy and Luna, took flight for the first time late last month.

The grounded bald eagle was picked up Saturday by personnel with the L.A. County Parks and Recreation San Dimas Raptor Rescue.

“When a bald eagle was found in need near Big Bear Lake, an incredible team came together to make sure it received the care it deserved,” the agency said on Facebook. The eagle was taken to “a specialized rehabilitation facility, where care is now underway.”

Sandy and Luna perch aside their nest on June 23. (Friends of Big Bear Valley)

Fans of the Big Bear bald eagles expressed their worries on social media over the weekend as news spread of the injured bird.

The Friends of Big Bear Valley warned of “misinformation and speculation online” surrounding the incident and the identity of the eagle. And fans were advised not to contact the rescue agency: “They do not have the resources.”

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“It’s been a very worrying wait this weekend with Jackie MIA,” said one commenter on the nonprofit’s Instagram account.

One user, on the Parks and Recreation Department post noted: “That’s her, no doubt. Been watching for 2 years now i know her better than some of my own relatives.”

Following the announcement by the nonprofit that the eagle was indeed believed to be Jackie, a commenter replied: “Praying for a speedy recovery so she can go back to her family soon!”

