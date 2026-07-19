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Watch Menlo Park firefighters rescue dog missing for weeks from San Francisco Bay

A dog was rescued after being spotted swimming in the Bay,
A dog was rescued after being spotted swimming in the Bay, according to the Menlo Park Fire Protection District.
(Menlo Park Fire Protection District)
Rebecca Ellis staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Thursday, July 24, 2025
By Rebecca Ellis
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Firefighters pulled a dog that went missing nearly two weeks ago over the Fourth of July holiday from San Francisco Bay .

Menlo Park firefighters said they got a call over the weekend from a worried resident who saw a pup swimming out into the bay.

It was an all-hands-on-deck mission, according to a Facebook post published Saturday by the Menlo Park Fire Protection District.

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The dog, the department wrote in a post, “just kept swimming.”

With the help of a drone, firefighters say they were able to locate the tiny pup.

The East Palo Alto Police Department posted a separate video from the rescue that shows the dog swimming furiously with seagulls circling overhead and firefighters scooping him out of the murky water and swaddling him in towels.

“Tiny dog escapes marsh, survives aerial assault by an organized gang of seagulls, and is rescued by the Menlo Park Fire Department,” East Palo Alto police wrote. “12/10 action movie.”

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The fire department said it turned over the dog to SPCA, who reunited the dog with its owners.

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Rebecca Ellis

Rebecca Ellis is a reporter at the Los Angeles Times focused on government accountability, investigations and legal affairs. Previously, she covered Portland city government for Oregon Public Broadcasting. Before OPB, Ellis wrote for the Miami Herald, freelanced for the Providence Journal and reported as a Kroc fellow at NPR in Washington, D.C. She graduated from Brown University in 2018. Ellis was a finalist for the Livingston Awards in 2022 for her investigation into abuses within Portland’s private security industry and in 2024 for an investigation into sexual abuse inside L.A. County’s juvenile halls.

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