Watch Menlo Park firefighters rescue dog missing for weeks from San Francisco Bay

A dog was rescued after being spotted swimming in the Bay, according to the Menlo Park Fire Protection District.

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Firefighters pulled a dog that went missing nearly two weeks ago over the Fourth of July holiday from San Francisco Bay .

Menlo Park firefighters said they got a call over the weekend from a worried resident who saw a pup swimming out into the bay.

It was an all-hands-on-deck mission, according to a Facebook post published Saturday by the Menlo Park Fire Protection District.

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The dog, the department wrote in a post, “just kept swimming.”

With the help of a drone, firefighters say they were able to locate the tiny pup.

The East Palo Alto Police Department posted a separate video from the rescue that shows the dog swimming furiously with seagulls circling overhead and firefighters scooping him out of the murky water and swaddling him in towels.

“Tiny dog escapes marsh, survives aerial assault by an organized gang of seagulls, and is rescued by the Menlo Park Fire Department,” East Palo Alto police wrote. “12/10 action movie.”

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The fire department said it turned over the dog to SPCA, who reunited the dog with its owners.