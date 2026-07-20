1 dead, 60 displaced after fire in Baldwin Park townhouse community

Baldwin Park police and the Los Angeles County Fire Department received multiple 911 calls reporting a fire at a residence on Ramona Boulevard.

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One person is dead and 60 others have been displaced following a fire at a Baldwin Park townhouse community, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The deadly fire broke out at 8:30 p.m. Sunday at 12828 E. Ramona Blvd. at the townhouse community of Alderwood, according to the Fire Department.

2ND ALARM STRUCTURE FIRE | FS 29 | 12828 E. Ramona Blvd. #BaldwinPark | LACoFD units are on scene of a residential structure fire. At 8:25pm, a 2nd Alarm was called. Crews are currently in offensive mode. #RamonaIC — L.A. County Fire Department (@LACoFDPIO) July 20, 2026

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The gated community is made up of more than 100 two-story homes, each with two to three bedrooms and an average price ranging from $500,000 to $610,000, according to property records.

Goldstar Property Management, which manages the property, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Fire officials said the fire killed one person and displaced 60 others but did not say how many townhouses were destroyed or damaged or how the fire started.

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The Los Angeles County medical examiner has not released details about the victim killed in the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.