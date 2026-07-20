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Deputy fatally shoots pit bull ‘actively and viciously’ attacking man at Lancaster home

LASD deputies shot a pit bull to death during a dog attack.
L.A. County sheriff’s deputies shot a pit bull to death on Monday in the 43200 block of 20th Street West in Lancaster.
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Clara Harter staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Wednesday, July 23, 2025
By Clara Harter
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An L.A. County sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a pit bull that was attacking a man in Lancaster on Monday morning, authorities said.

Deputies received a 911 call regarding a dog attack in the 43200 block of 20th Street West at 9:53 a.m. Upon arrival, they saw a pit bull “actively and viciously” attacking a man who was lying in the front yard of a home.

The man appeared unresponsive and the yard was fenced, with a locked gate.

photo of 2-year-old Jameson who was shot and killed by Los Angeles police officers

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A deputy attempted to stop the attack using verbal commands, the department said, but the dog paid no heed. The deputy then opened fire and struck the animal, immediately stopping the attack.

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The dog was pronounced dead, and the man who was attacked was transported to a local hospital, where he was listed as stable Monday evening, authorities said.

Deputies later learned that the pit bull was owned by a family member who lived with the victim, the department said. They are still investigating the cause of the attack. L.A. County Animal Control also responded and took custody of the dead dog.

Lancaster Station Capt. Paul Bartlett praised the bravery and decisive action of the responding deputies.

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“When our deputies arrived, they encountered a life-threatening emergency and acted without hesitation to save a man’s life,” Bartlett said in a statement. “After stopping the attack, they immediately transitioned from addressing the threat to providing lifesaving medical care until firefighters arrived.”

Last July, a man was fatally attacked by a pair of pit bulls in a backyard attack in Lancaster. In that incident a deputy also shot an killed a pit bull to allow paramedics to access the victim, who later succumbed to his injuries in a hospital.

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Clara Harter

Clara Harter is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she covered politics and education for the L.A. Daily News. She majored in political science and Middle Eastern studies at Columbia University.

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