Advertisement
California

UC San Diego illegally uses race in admissions, Trump Justice Department alleges

Students walk on the the UC San Diego campus June.
Students walk on the UC San Diego campus in June.
(Nelvin C. Cepeda/TNS)
Jaweed Kaleem staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Thursday, July 24, 2025.
By Jaweed Kaleem
Staff Writer Follow
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

  • The Justice Department alleges the admissions process at UC San Diego’s medical school illegally favors Black and Latino applicants over white and Asian candidates.
  • Federal civil rights officials say UCSD uses “hardship” questions as a proxy for race.

UC San Diego’s medical school illegally used race in choosing which students to admit, discriminating against white and Asian applicants in favor of Black and Latino ones, the U.S. Department of Justice alleged Monday.

The findings follow a roughly four-month investigation by the DOJ and makes the University of California, San Diego the latest medical school targeted by the Trump administration in a widening effort to root out what it alleges are widespread race-based admissions, a campaign that has focused heavily on California universities.

It follows similar actions against Stanford, UCLA and UC Davis, and escalates a legal conflict that could cost the UC system hundreds of millions of dollars in federal research funding if the two sides cannot reach an agreement.

Advertisement

In the findings announced by its Civil Rights Division, the Justice Department said the medical school violated Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which bars schools that receive federal money from discriminating based on race. The department said the school also went against the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2023 ruling on affirmative action, which barred colleges from considering race in admissions.

“Rather than rely on MCAT scores or GPA, San Diego Med’s shadow application process unlawfully judged applicants for admission based on their race,” Asst. Atty. Gen. Harmeet K. Dhillon said in a statement. “San Diego Med’s blatant efforts to prioritize race are illegal, and we will end these practices.”

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 29: Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Harmeet Dhillon speaks during a news conference at the Justice Department on September 29, 2025 in Washington, DC. The Justice Department has filed a complaint under the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act against protestors who targeted a New Jersey synagogue in November 2024. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Politics

‘Complete 180’: How the DOJ has redefined its civil rights mission and targeted California

California has been the target of more civil rights actions than any other state. The civil rights division is led by California-native Harmeet Dhillon.

The department said it wants to reach a voluntary agreement with the university to change its admissions practices, and said it will sue if those talks fail. Medical schools depend heavily on federal money. The National Institutes of Health, for example, awarded out about $427 million in federal research funds to UC San Diego last year.

Advertisement

A UC San Diego spokesperson said the university is reviewing the findings.

The medical school “is proud to produce some of the highest-performing physicians and researchers in the nation,” the spokesperson said, adding that all applicants to the medical program “must meet strict academic thresholds, a requirement that is and was applied uniformly to all applicants.”

The university “remains committed to full compliance with federal law” and “welcomes the opportunity to work collaboratively and constructively with the federal government to affirm that commitment.”

The department laid out its case in an eight-page letter sent Monday to the campus. It said the school leaned on how applicants answered “hardship” questions — which ask students how they overcame disadvantages — as a proxy for race. The letter alleged that admissions staff first ranked applicants by test scores and grades, then created “hardship” subgroups that steered more Black and Latino students into interviews.

In the 2023-24 and 2024-25 admissions cycles, UC San Diego admissions officials could see an applicant’s race while deciding whom to interview, the department said. The department quoted internal emails, shared by the school during the review, in which it said the director of admissions recommended selecting lower-scoring applicants to enroll more students from underrepresented groups.

Berkeley, CA - June 27, 2026: The iconic Campanile at the University of California, Berkeley reaches high above campus on Saturday, June 27, 2026 in Berkeley, CA. (Don Feria / For The Times)

California

UC regents set firm, faster 2027 deadline on whether to bring back SAT admissions requirement

The UC regents chair set a firm and fast deadline for a faculty recommendation on the use of SAT scores in admissions. Professors, advocates and the Trump administration are watching the high-stakes study.

In one June 2023 email cited in the letter, the director wrote that he would “recommend that we purposely select some students from Group C,” a lower-scoring tier, the DOJ said.

The department said its analysis of the school’s data showed the admission rate for Black applicants was more than double the rate for white applicants in three straight years. In the class that entered in 2023, it said, 6.18% of Black applicants were admitted, compared with 2.45% of white applicants.

Advertisement

Admitted Black and Latino students also had lower median scores on the Medical College Admission Test, or MCAT, and lower grades than white and Asian students, the department said.

The San Diego finding is part of a series of Trump administration investigations into how universities pick their students. In March, the department said it was examining the medical schools at UC San Diego, Stanford and Ohio State, demanding seven years of admissions data. Stanford and Ohio State also denied wrongdoing at the time.

WESTWOOD, CA - MAY 05: School banners at UCLA in Westwood, CA on Tuesday, May 5, 2026. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

California

Justice Department sues UCLA for the third time, alleges antisemitism against students

The Trump administration sued UCLA, alleging it allowed an antisemitic environment against Jewish and Israeli students to grow.

In January, the department joined a lawsuit accusing UCLA’s medical school of using a “systemically racist approach” that favored Black and Latino applicants. In May, it also said it found that UCLA’s David Geffen School of Medicine had intentionally used race in admissions for three years.

At the time, Dhillon called the school’s approach “focused on racial demographics at the expense of merit and excellence.”

A UCLA spokesperson said its admissions are “based on merit” and that the school follows the law. In June, the department made a similar finding against UC Davis, which similarly disputed it.

Last August, the government demanded a $1.2-billion settlement from UCLA over several alleged violations, including the use of race in admissions, though a federal judge later blocked much of that proposal.

More to Read

CaliforniaEducation

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Jaweed Kaleem

Jaweed Kaleem is an education reporter at the Los Angeles Times, where he covers the University of California and higher education. He specializes in reporting on campus activism and culture, including issues on free speech, religion, race and politics. Kaleem previously worked for The Times as a Los Angeles-based national correspondent and a London-based foreign correspondent. Follow him on Bluesky @jaweedkaleem.bsky.social and X @jaweedkaleem.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

  • Podcast logo for Rebuilding LA

    Earth, Wind, And Fire (Humans, too): The Multiple Factors Impacting California’s Wildfires

    UCLA professor and climate scientist, Alex Hall, joins host Kate Cagle to talk about how we can better prepare ourselves for the next mega-fire, including a proposal to create a classification system – and a standardized response – for Santa Ana wind storms, similar to the one we use for hurricanes in the U.S.

  • Crimes of the Times logo

    How A Hillside Strangler Nearly Went Free

    The Hillside Strangler murders terrorized Los Angeles in the late 1970s. The killers were a pair of sadistic cousins. One confessed. The other was set to stand trial—until L.A. prosecutors flinched.

  • De Los Podcast logo

    Fabrizio Guido on Running Point, World War Z & His First Night Doing Stand-Up

    Hosts Fidel Martínez and Suzy Exposito sit down with actor and stand-up comedian Fabrizio Guido — currently starring in Netflix’s Running Point — for a conversation about growing up all over LA, making his film debut alongside Brad Pitt in World War Z at age 12, and what it took to build a career from child actor to leading man.

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement