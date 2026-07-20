Man shot during street takeover in Boyle Heights; gunman still at large

The shooting happened at a gas station near the street takeover, near S. Lorena Street and Whittier Boulevard in Boyle Heights, according to the LAPD.

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A man was shot during a street takeover in Boyle Heights on Monday morning, according to authorities.

The takeover occurred near S. Lorena Street and Whittier Boulevard around 2:15 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

During the takeover, a man in his 30s was shot twice by another man at a nearby gas station, according to the LAPD.

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The victim was hospitalized in unknown condition while the shooter fled and is still at large, police said. The shooter may have been driving a gray Nissan Altima.

OnScene TV video of the incident showed multiple patrol cars stationed near where the shooting took place. Yellow police tape was used to cordon off the gas station.

The takeover involved more than 200 cars, KTLA reported.

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Street takeovers — featuring cars performing doughnuts in intersections while crowds gather to watch — have become a growing problem for police. In March, Mayor Karen Bass announced that the LAPD was surging resources to deter and respond to street takeovers in downtown L.A. after a brawl from a takeover spilled into an upscale apartment complex. The apartment lobby’s windows were smashed during the fight, and at least one person was sent to the hospital.

Later that month, a crowd of people climbed on top of a Metro bus and prevented it from moving during a raucous street takeover in the Harbor Gateway area.

