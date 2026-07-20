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Young man who apparently jumped from L.A. City Hall remembered as ‘gifted baseball player’

City Hall towers on a sunny morning
Los Angeles City Hall in downtown Los Angeles. A young man committed suicide from the observation deck of City Hall on July 15.
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles Times reporter Ruben Vives
By Ruben Vives
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  • Avery Truesdale, 19, was found dead on the steps of Los Angeles City Hall after an apparent jump from the 26th floor of the building, according to authorities.
  • In a written statement, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass called the death “absolutely devastating” and expressed condolences to Truesdale’s family while encouraging anyone in crisis to call or text 988.
  • Family and friends are remembering the young man as a thoughtful person and a gifted baseball player.

Avery Truesdale’s life ended in tragedy last week.

The Los Angeles County medical examiner identified him as the 19-year-old man who was found dead on the steps of Los Angeles City Hall after he apparently jumped from the 26th floor of the building.

The suicide was reported by the Security Services Division of the Los Angeles Police Department, according to an internal memo reviewed by The Times.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department said officers responded Wednesday afternoon to the Spring Street steps at City Hall, where Truesdale was found dead. The spokesperson said an investigation determined that the victim had jumped from the observation deck, which is accessible to the public.

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“This is absolutely devastating,” read a statement from Mayor Karen Bass. “My heart is with the victim’s family and all who have been impacted by this tragedy. For anyone struggling, please know that you are NEVER alone. If you are in a crisis, call or text 988.”

Family and friends are remembering Truesdale as a thoughtful, devoted son and brother. He was also a gifted baseball player with the Arcadia High School Apaches baseball team. The California Post was first to report the story.

A close up of a football player looking straight ahead as he lines up during practice

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In 2023, Truesdale, a sophomore, hit a two-run double in the ninth inning, leading his team to a 3-1 victory against John Burroughs High School and improving the team’s winning streak to 10-0 in the Pacific League, according to 210 Prep Sports

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“Our Arcadia Baseball family is heartbroken by the loss of Avery, Class of 2025. He touched many lives and will be deeply missed,” the baseball team wrote on X.

When news reached Jessica Monson Drossin, she recalled on her Facebook page the young baseball player who played against her son.

“Avery Truesdale was a gifted baseball player who hit the walk off run for conference champ Arcadia in Logan’s freshman year,” she wrote. “He was a top of the line up hitter with a humble attitude in the 3 years he played against him. Rest in Peace sweetheart and endless prayers for his family.”

Truesdale’s family is raising money for funeral expenses through GoFundMe, a crowdfunding site.

“Avery was a devoted son, brother, and thoughtful young man. The light he brought into every room touched everyone who knew him,” the GoFundMe page reads. “For anyone who needs to hear this, please know: You are loved. You are worthy. You are enough. There are always brighter days ahead.”

Suicide prevention and crisis counseling resources

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help from a professional or call 988. The nationwide three-digit mental health crisis hotline will connect callers with trained mental health counselors. Or text “HOME” to 741741 in the U.S. and Canada to reach the Crisis Text Line.

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Ruben Vives

Ruben Vives is a general assignment reporter for the Los Angeles Times. A native of Guatemala, he got his start in journalism by writing for The Times’ Homicide Report in 2007. He helped uncover the financial corruption in the city of Bell that led to criminal charges against eight city officials. The 2010 investigative series won the Pulitzer Prize for public service and other prestigious awards.

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