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Man fatally shot at Santa Monica pier early Monday, police say

A forensics officer with the Santa Monica Police Dept. at a crime scene near the Santa Monica Pier.
A forensics officer with the Santa Monica Police Dept. at the scene, where a man was shot and killed early Monday morning near the Santa Monica Pier.
(Kayla Bartkowski/Los Angeles Times)
Grace Toohey.
By Grace Toohey
Staff Writer Follow

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A man was fatally shot in a parking lot next to the Santa Monica pier early Monday, according to the Santa Monica Police Department, not long after the area was swarmed by World Cup fans celebrating the final match.

Officers responded to the shooting around 12:30 a.m. Monday, finding an adult male dead, said Sgt. Sean Frasier. The victim has not yet been identified.

No suspects are in custody, Frasier said, and the investigation into the shooting remains active.

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Grace Toohey

Grace Toohey is a reporter at the Los Angeles Times covering breaking news for the Fast Break Desk. Before joining the newsroom in 2022, she covered criminal justice issues at the Orlando Sentinel and the Advocate in Baton Rouge. Toohey is a Maryland native and proud Terp.

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