Man fatally shot at Santa Monica pier early Monday, police say
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A man was fatally shot in a parking lot next to the Santa Monica pier early Monday, according to the Santa Monica Police Department, not long after the area was swarmed by World Cup fans celebrating the final match.
Officers responded to the shooting around 12:30 a.m. Monday, finding an adult male dead, said Sgt. Sean Frasier. The victim has not yet been identified.
No suspects are in custody, Frasier said, and the investigation into the shooting remains active.
This is a developing story.