Suspect dies, townhome burns down in Woodland Hills standoff

Firefighters were called Sunday to a home in Woodland Hills where a man had barricaded himself inside after a domestic violence call.

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A man is dead after barricading himself in a home that caught fire in Woodland Hills overnight Sunday.

Around 3:15 p.m. Sunday, the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call on the 5700 block of Owensmouth Avenue near Burbank Boulevard for domestic violence, officials said.

SWAT officers were called to the home at around 6 p.m., after the suspect refused to exit. Tear gas was also used in an attempt to get the suspect out of the house, according to ABC7.

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The home, part of a three-unit complex, caught fire, which investigators believe was started by the suspect.

The Los Angeles Fire Department announced a structure fire at about 6:41 p.m.

“Shots are being fired and heavy smoke from the two-story townhome with three units. The middle unit is involved with fire,” the agency said in an online alert.

Nearby residents were evacuated, and when officials were finally able to enter the home, they found the suspect dead inside.

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A woman, whom officials believe is the suspect’s wife, sustained injuries, according to ABC7 .

It took more 60 firefighters to extinguish the blaze Monday morning, officials said.

No other details have been released.