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Road rage suspect arrested after 100-mph car chase into Hollywood

An aerial views of CHP officers surrounding a car and arresting a man.
California Highway Patrol officers take a man into custody, upper right, in Montebello following a high-speed chase.
(KTLA)
Summer Lin staff photo
By Summer Lin
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A driver wanted in a road rage incident in Santa Monica earlier this month has been captured after leading police on a pursuit through Hollywood on Tuesday morning, officials said.

On July 3, the Santa Monica Police Department responded to a road rage incident near Cloverfield Boulevard and Broadway, according to a department social media post.

Though the driver was gone by the time officers arrived, police launched an investigation and spotted the suspect again Tuesday morning in the San Fernando Valley area.

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Police attempted to stop the driver, who fled, starting a chase that went down the 101 Freeway through Hollywood and into Koreatown and at times reached up to 100 mph, according to footage from FOX11.

Around 8 a.m., a CHP patrol vehicle slammed into the SUV, sending the vehicle over a curb, footage on FOX11 showed. The driver was then taken into custody.

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Summer Lin

Summer Lin is a reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. Before coming to The Times, she covered breaking news for the Mercury News and national politics for McClatchy’s publications, including the Miami Herald. An East Coast native, Lin moved to California after graduating from Boston College and Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. Lin was among The Times’ staff members who covered the Monterey Park mass shooting in 2023, which was a Pulitzer Prize finalist in breaking news.

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