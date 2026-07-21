Road rage suspect arrested after 100-mph car chase into Hollywood

California Highway Patrol officers take a man into custody, upper right, in Montebello following a high-speed chase.

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A driver wanted in a road rage incident in Santa Monica earlier this month has been captured after leading police on a pursuit through Hollywood on Tuesday morning, officials said.

On July 3, the Santa Monica Police Department responded to a road rage incident near Cloverfield Boulevard and Broadway, according to a department social media post.

Though the driver was gone by the time officers arrived, police launched an investigation and spotted the suspect again Tuesday morning in the San Fernando Valley area.

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Police attempted to stop the driver, who fled, starting a chase that went down the 101 Freeway through Hollywood and into Koreatown and at times reached up to 100 mph, according to footage from FOX11.

Around 8 a.m., a CHP patrol vehicle slammed into the SUV, sending the vehicle over a curb, footage on FOX11 showed. The driver was then taken into custody.