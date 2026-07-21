SoCal attorney pleads guilty to embezzling $310,000 of clients’ money to fund gambling habit

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A Manhattan Beach attorney has pleaded guilty to four felony counts, including charges for appropriating his client’s money to fund his gambling addiction, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office.

Sergio Valdovinos Ramirez, 36, pleaded guilty Monday to using more than $300,000 of his clients’ money to pay for his gambling habit and passing checks with insufficient funds. He faces three felony counts of grand theft by embezzlement and one felony count of insufficient checking funds.

Los Angeles County Dist. Atty. Nathan J. Hochman said Valdovinos Ramirez deceived his clients in order to fuel his addiction, resulting in serious consequences after State Bar officials learned of his actions. In 2023, Valdovinos Ramirez was disbarred from practicing law after using $117,000 of his clients’ funds to support his gambling addiction, according to court documents.

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“He not only lost his ability to practice law but also must pay back the stolen money and serve time in prison as well,” Hochman said in a news release.

According to the news release, Valdovinos Ramirez cheated his clients out of settlement money they had coming to them and wrote several checks that bounced due to insufficient funds in his bank account between 2019 and 2023.

As part of the plea agreement, Valdovinos Ramirez will pay a fine of $50,000 before he is sentenced on Sept. 21, as well as $310,000 in restitution. He could face two years in state prison, according to the news release.