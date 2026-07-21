When will Sunset Boulevard reopen? Here’s what we know about filling the massive hole

An aerial view of the broken water main on Sunset Boulevard on Friday.

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Officials have made progress in fixing a massive water system rupture on the Sunset Strip that sent 17 million gallons of water into surrounding neighborhoods.

But Sunset Boulevard has been closed for six days so far. And officials still won’t say when it will reopen.

Thursday’s break was on a riveted steel pipe from 1916 that is part of the system of major arteries that deliver water from reservoirs and tanks to smaller distribution mainlines across Los Angeles. There are about 547 miles of trunk line underground across the city, much of which is nearing the end of its useful life and will need to be replaced in the coming years.

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Here is what we know:

How long will Sunset be closed?

Officials said they are not sure.

On Friday, city officials said they hoped the roadway would be reopened by Monday, but repairs are taking longer.

Repairs “are anticipated to continue into this week,” Los Angeles Department of Water and Power officials said.

“We understand the ongoing difficulties and disruptions this has caused for residents and businesses across West Hollywood. LADWP is fully committed to advancing pipe repairs and restoring affected streets as quickly and safely as possible,” the utility wrote in a news release Monday.

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What work has been done?

Crews have already welded new steel pipe on the 25-foot section that needed to be replaced. On Sunday, they sealed leaks that were discovered during pressure testing and are now repressurizing the line.

“As pressure builds, crews will again perform targeted leak checks to confirm every section of pipe, both new and existing, is stable and performing as expected,” the utility department said.

LADWP stressed that the pipe will not return to service until every regulatory and internal safety benchmark is fully met.

As of Monday evening, crews had resolved all issues identified during pressure testing and had completed testing on every section of the pipeline, according to the utility.

In a news release, the DWP outlined the next steps.

Once the site is prepared and materials are in place, crews will begin backfilling the excavation area. Approximately 300 cubic yards of concrete mix slurry will be placed into the trench, requiring about 30 truckloads. The slurry will be filled to roughly two feet below the surface and will cure for 12 hours. After required work in the shallow portion of the trench is finished, the slurry will cure for an additional 24 hours to ensure full stabilization.



Next, LADWP crews will install the base layer and apply new asphalt, ensuring all street restoration materials and methods have been approved by the city of West Hollywood.



Water-quality crews will disinfect the repaired section of pipe with chlorine, followed by comprehensive water-quality testing to ensure full compliance with all drinking water standards. Afterward, the water will be safely dechlorinated and discharged into the storm drain system.



Which roads are restricted?

Sunset Boulevard is closed between Sherbourne Drive and San Vicente Boulevard, with limited local access on nearby streets, including Cynthia Street and San Vicente Boulevard. City officials urged the public to avoid the area.