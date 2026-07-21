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Wrong-way driver on 405 freeway sparks deadly crash in Hawthorne

Firefighters at the scene of a fatal collision on the 405 Freeway in Hawthorne.
Firefighters at the scene of a fatal collision involving a motorist driving a black sedan the wrong way on the San Diego (405) Freeway in Hawthorne.
(OnScene.TV)
Los Angeles Times reporter Joseph Serna
By Joseph Serna
Deputy Editor, Fast Break Desk Follow

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One person is dead following a wrong-way crash on the 405 freeway in Hawthorne Tuesday morning.

Just before 1 a.m., a driver going southbound in the northbound lanes was involved in a traffic collision just south of Rosecrans Avenue, according to California Highway Patrol incident logs.

Multiple calls had reported the car going the wrong way just before the crash, the logs show.

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Then at 12:50 a.m., reports of a traffic collision began to flood into CHP dispatchers, with witnesses saying a vehicle was on fire. At least five vehicles were reportedly blocking traffic lanes.

Just after 1 a.m., the entire northbound 405 freeway was shut down as firefighters, paramedics and CHP officers responded to the scene.

All lanes were reopened just after 5 a.m., according to CHP logs.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

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Joseph Serna

Joseph Serna is a deputy editor on the Fast Break team at the Los Angeles Times and helps oversee daily breaking news coverage.

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