Man who threw cinder block chunks during anti-ICE protest in L.A. gets prison sentence

Law enforcement officers kick tear gas back toward the crowd during the protest against immigration enforcement in Paramount on June 7, 2025.

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A Paramount man was sentenced this week to 10 months in prison for throwing chunks of cinder block at Border Patrol agents, injuring one, during an immigration protest last summer.

Jacob Daniel Terrazas, 31, previously pleaded guilty in January to a misdemeanor count of simple assault on a federal officer.

Terrazas admitted in his plea agreement that during a protest in Paramount on June 7, 2025, he threw chunks of a broken cinder block at agents. One of the chunks hit a Border Patrol agent in the right shin, resulting in bruising and bleeding, according to the U.S. attorney’s office in L.A.

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“We were clear that if you attack federal agents you will be facing time in federal prison,” said First Assistant U.S. Atty. Bill Essayli in a news release. “This sentence delivers on that promise to hold those accountable who dare to interfere or attack federal agents. Don’t do it.”

Under Essayli, federal prosecutors in L.A. have aggressively charged protesters with assaulting and impeding the actions of immigration agents, filing more than 100 cases.

According to data from June, prosecutors have secured guilty pleas in 40 of those cases — but lost nearly every case that has gone to trial.