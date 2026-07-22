Irvine man armed with a knife killed after charging at police, authorities say

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A 20-year-old man who was experiencing a mental health crisis and holding a knife was shot and killed by police in Irvine on Tuesday, authorities said.

About 11:45 a.m. Irvine police officers were dispatched to the city’s Turtle Rock neighborhood after receiving reports of the man outside his home on Evening Breeze with a knife, the Irvine Police Department said in a news release.

When officers arrived, the man had moved up the street near the intersection of Sungate and Silkwood, still holding a knife, the department said.

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For more than an hour, the department said, police stayed there and spoke with the man, “negotiating a peaceful surrender.”

But eventually, “the man charged at officers while holding the knife” and was shot, the department said. Paramedics rendered aid but the man was pronounced dead at the hospital.

His identity has not been released pending notification of next of kin. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.