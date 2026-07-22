Pursuit ends in dramatic crash, deadly police shooting in Simi Valley

An investigation is underway after a domestic violence suspect was shot and killed by police Tuesday morning after leading officers on a car chase through Simi Valley.

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A domestic violence suspect was shot and killed by police after leading officers on a car chase through Simi Valley on Tuesday, according to authorities.

Around 8:15 a.m., the Simi Valley Police Department responded to a report of a domestic violence incident in the 2500 block of Dusan Street, according to a police department news release.

A 37-year-old male Simi Valley resident suspected of elder abuse and domestic battery fled before police arrived, according to the release. The suspect was allegedly armed with a firearm and said that he would “shoot it out” with police, investigators learned from his family members.

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Officers found the man around 1:35 p.m. driving his vehicle near the Simi Valley Town Center and tried to stop him but he refused and led police in a pursuit, according to the release.

The conclusion of the chase was obtained by Fox11 and showed a white pickup truck speed onto a quiet residential street, smashing into objects and into the rear of a camper. The chase ended near the 2500 block of Dusan Street, where police shot and killed the suspect.

The incident is under investigation. Detectives from the Simi Valley Police Department will conduct the criminal investigation while its Professional Standards Bureau will investigate the shooting itself. All officers will be put under administrative leave pending the results of the investigation.

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Police have not said what led officers to open fire or if the man had or showed a weapon.

According to ABC7, a white pickup truck was spotted with bullet holes in the windshield.