19-year-old lay in wait, stabbed California gallery owner over and over, authorities say

Police officers take 19-year-old Tyler Leibelt, of Santa Cruz, into custody shortly after the incident at Capitola Mall on Monday.

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A local artist was killed outside the Capitola Mall on Monday in an incident that police described as a “random act of violence” — the 73-year-old art gallery manager was a stranger to the 19-year-old accused of suddenly and viciously attacking her, authorities say.

Rachell Summers died after suffering multiple stab wounds, police said.

Court records indicate Tyler Leibelt of Santa Cruz has been charged with murder and several sentencing enhancements, including use of a deadly weapon, and killing while lying in wait.

The killing occurred at 12:47 p.m. near the food court exit of the Santa Cruz County mall, according to the Capitola Police Department.

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Police arrived and found Summers injured on a street adjacent to the mall. Officers tried life-saving measures, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Leibelt was found by police about half a mile from the scene, in the 1400 block of 41st Avenue, Capitola police said in a statement.

“Based on the investigation to date, detectives believe this was a random act of violence, and there is no indication that the suspect and victim knew one another prior to the attack,” police said in a Facebook post.

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Summers managed the Art of Santa Cruz gallery, which is inside the Capitola Mall.

In an Instagram post, the gallery announced it would be closed until Saturday.

“We are mourning the loss of our gallery manager, Rachell Summers,” the post reads.

News of the random, deadly attack shook the beachside community, with residents taking to social media to recall the beloved artist.

“This is so tragic,” one person commented on the gallery’s post, noting that Summers had recently bid on an orchid print they were preparing for her.

She “was such a delight to talk with every time I went in,” another person commented. “Her presence will be missed.”

Local news station KSBW reported a memorial was set up outside the mall to honor Summers.

“You cannot, you cannot process that,” an emotional co-worker, Marilyn Gwynn, told KSBW. “It’s too hard. It’s too hard.”

