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Autopsy reveals grim details in killing of Grammy-nominated gospel singer Jubilant Sykes

May 2016 image of American baritone Jubilant Sykes performing in Cologne, Germany.
(Getty Images)
Los Angeles Times 2026 summer intern Jazmin Alvarado
By Jazmin Alvarado
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New details have been released in the death of a Grammy-nominated gospel singer who was allegedly killed by his son inside his Santa Monica home in December.

According to details in the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s autopsy report, Jubilant Sykes was brutally attacked on Dec. 8, 2025, suffering 68 stab wounds and several broken bones.

The assault took place in Sykes’ Santa Monica home. His wife, Cecelia, reported the incident as an assault after she discovered her son, Micah Sykes, attacking his father. Shortly after police arrived, Sykes was pronounced dead at the scene, and Micah was arrested on suspicion of murder.

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According to the autopsy report, Sykes endured stab wounds to his organs, including his heart, liver and lungs. He was also beaten with a 10-pound dumbbell, the report said.

Sykes’ death was a shock to the gospel singing community.

Over his career, Jubilant Sykes performed in venues around the world and across genres — opera, gospel, spirituals, show tunes, folk and pop — working with figures including Renée Fleming, Terence Blanchard, Carlos Santana, Julie Andrews and Brian Wilson. His resume included the Kennedy Center, Carnegie Hall, the Apollo Theater and the Metropolitan Opera. In 2010, he earned a Grammy nomination for his recording of Leonard Bernstein’s “Mass.”

Micah Sykes has been in custody without bail since his arrest in December. His arraignment has been delayed repeatedly and his next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 6, records show.

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Times staff writers Gavin J. Quinton and Christie D’Zurilla contributed to this report.

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Jazmin Alvarado

Jazmin Alvarado is a breaking news intern for the Los Angeles Times. She graduated from Fresno State in May 2026 with a degree in broadcast journalism and minor in Spanish. Alvarado is a first generation Mexican American and enjoys telling community stories. She appreciates a fast-paced environment and working on something new every day. You can connect with her on Instagram @jazminalvaradotv.

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