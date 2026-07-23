Southern California’s broiling heat wave: How long will it last?

Chris Jimenez, right, fishes in the pond at Hollenbeck Park as another heat wave hits Southern California.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

Southern California’s heat wave may have peaked, but broiling conditions will continue through the weekend.

Forecast

Temperatures are expected to climb another 4 to 6 degrees today except along the Central Coast.

A heat advisory is in effect for many areas, including the beaches of Los Angeles and Ventura counties and the southern coast of Santa Barbara County, through 8 a.m. Monday.

Advertisement

Forecasters said some places, including Woodland Hills, Van Nuys and Palmdale, might come within a few degrees of setting new daily highs.

Temperatures will be in the 80 and 90s in the basin and could top 100 in inland valleys.

Health warnings

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health issued an extreme heat warning for residents of many areas, citing both daytime temperatures and unusually warm overnight conditions. Hotter nights can prolong the stress that heat places on the human body by depriving people of a chance to recover, increasing the risk of heat-related illness.

The county extended the hours of cooling centers in the Antelope Valley, where temperatures are expected to reach 100 to 108 degrees.

Advertisement

Surf

The surf is expected to peak Thursday and Friday with heights of 4 to 8 feet at south-facing beaches along the Central Coast and Ventura and Los Angeles counties, according to the weather service, which issued a beach hazards statement, warning of an increased risk of ocean drowning through Sunday. People should either stay out of the water or swim near lifeguards and avoid rock jetties, which can be deadly in such conditions, the weather service said.

Air quality

Unhealthful air quality is expected for inland valleys, the South Coast Air Quality Management District, which issued an ozone advisory for Thursday.

Fire danger

Forecasters also warned of the risk of fast-spreading fires, with the weather service calling for elevated to brief critical fire weather conditions across Southern California’s valley, mountain and desert areas through Monday due to hot temperatures and dry vegetation. Southern Santa Barbara County is also expected to see dry, gusty sundowner winds in the evenings through Thursday.