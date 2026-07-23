Repairs to Sunset Boulevard water line hit a snag with another leak in West Hollywood

Workers stand next to the huge sink hole caused by a water main on Sunset Boulevard in West Hollywood last week.

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The reopening of Sunset Boulevard this week following a trunk line break that inundated West Hollywood with 17 million gallons of water hit a setback on Wednesday when crews discovered another leak.

Workers had already repaired the 3-foot-wide trunk line and were backfilling the area at about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday to prepare for paving when water began coming up from the area. Los Angeles Department of Water and Power described it as a “pinhole sized leak.”

“While compacting the concrete aggregate base in advance of final street resurfacing, water began to pool at the surface toward the eastern edge of the work area,” the utility said in a news release.

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Workers excavated a 3-by 4-foot area to find the source of the leak and will begin welding a patch at the leak site on Thursday. It is not clear what caused the second rupture.

But the utility said it is on track to reopen Sunset Boulevard on Friday. A portion of the iconic street has been closed for a week so far.

In the meantime, Sunset Boulevard remains blocked between Sherbourne Drive and San Vicente Boulevard, with limited local access on nearby streets.

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Last week’s trunk line break, which sent a river of water through the streets of West Hollywood, was on a riveted steel pipe from 1916 that is part of the system of major arteries that deliver water from reservoirs and tanks to smaller distribution mainlines across Los Angeles.

There are about 547 miles of trunk line underground across the city, much of which is nearing the end of its useful life and will need to be replaced in the coming years.