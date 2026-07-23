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Repairs to Sunset Boulevard water line hit a snag with another leak in West Hollywood

Workers stand next to the huge sink hole caused by a water main on Sunset Boulevard in West Hollywood on July 17, 2026.
Workers stand next to the huge sink hole caused by a water main on Sunset Boulevard in West Hollywood last week.
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
Hannah Fry.
By Hannah Fry
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The reopening of Sunset Boulevard this week following a trunk line break that inundated West Hollywood with 17 million gallons of water hit a setback on Wednesday when crews discovered another leak.

Workers had already repaired the 3-foot-wide trunk line and were backfilling the area at about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday to prepare for paving when water began coming up from the area. Los Angeles Department of Water and Power described it as a “pinhole sized leak.”

“While compacting the concrete aggregate base in advance of final street resurfacing, water began to pool at the surface toward the eastern edge of the work area,” the utility said in a news release.

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WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA JULY 17, 2026 - Repair work is underway after a water main break flooded streets in West Hollywood, and shut down a portion of Sunset Boulevard on Friday morning, July 17, 2026. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

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West Hollywood rupture was L.A.’s worst in years: 17 million gallons spilled, Sunset Boulevard closed for days

Sunset Boulevard in West Hollywood will remain closed for an undetermined amount of time while crews repair pipe and the road itself after a major trunk line ruptured Thursday.

Workers excavated a 3-by 4-foot area to find the source of the leak and will begin welding a patch at the leak site on Thursday. It is not clear what caused the second rupture.

But the utility said it is on track to reopen Sunset Boulevard on Friday. A portion of the iconic street has been closed for a week so far.

In the meantime, Sunset Boulevard remains blocked between Sherbourne Drive and San Vicente Boulevard, with limited local access on nearby streets.

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Last week’s trunk line break, which sent a river of water through the streets of West Hollywood, was on a riveted steel pipe from 1916 that is part of the system of major arteries that deliver water from reservoirs and tanks to smaller distribution mainlines across Los Angeles.

There are about 547 miles of trunk line underground across the city, much of which is nearing the end of its useful life and will need to be replaced in the coming years.

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Hannah Fry

Hannah Fry covers breaking news for the Los Angeles Times. In 2020, she was part of the team that was a Pulitzer finalist for its coverage of a boat fire that killed 34 people off the coast of Santa Barbara. Fry came to The Times from the Daily Pilot, where she covered coastal cities, education and crime. An Orange County native, Fry started her career as an intern at the Orange County Register.

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