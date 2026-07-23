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15% more for a Mickey beignet? Sticker shock hits Disneyland customers over food price increases

Mickey Mouse beignets from Royal Street Veranda in Disneyland.
Mickey Mouse beignets from Royal Street Veranda, a quick-service outdoor restaurant at New Orleans Square in Disneyland.
(Bill Addison / Los Angeles Times)
Suhauna Hussain. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Suhauna Hussain
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  • Disney theme park guests are paying higher prices for more than 800 food items.
  • The higher-priced snacks and menu items include churros, salads, beignets, coffee and hot drinks.

The “Happiest Place on Earth” this month quietly raised prices on more than 800 menu items across 178 dining locations in its two Anaheim theme parks as well as its resort hotels.

Price hikes at Disneyland are a regular occurrence. But the creeping cost of food this summer has prompted some frustration, even as the company has sought to court locals with ticket deals to offset a decline in international tourists visiting its U.S. parks.

Some items boosted only incrementally by a percentage point or so, while other snacks and goodies jumped as much as 25%. Overall, the hikes amounted to an average increase of about 8% or about $0.62 an item, according to website Mickey Visit, which tracks park price bumps. Disneyland officials didn’t dispute the price hikes.

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Snacks and baked goods posted some of the largest percentage jumps, according to Theme Park IQ, another website examining park trends.

A scoop of popcorn is now $7, up from $6.50. The three-pack Mickey beignets are $7.49, a 15.4% increase from $6.49.

The classic churro was not unscathed, with 50 cents added to the price tag.

ANAHEIM, CA - MAY 27: General views of the Disneyland Monorail outside the Disneyland Resort on May 27, 2022 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Hollywood Inc.

Disney’s theme parks revenue holds steady, despite national economic concerns

Walt Disney Co.’s theme parks division reported an increase in revenue and slight boost to operating income in the company’s fiscal second quarter earnings released Wednesday.

“In a world that seems to try and divide us more than ever...there are always some things that bond us all together....$6.25 being laughably absurd for a freaking churro is one of those thing[s],” one Reddit user wrote.

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The butter croissant led the baked goods pack, with a 25% increase from $4.79 to $5.99.

Besides the croissant, the wedge salad sold at counter service restaurant Boardwalk Pizza & Pasta located in California Adventure saw a hike of more than 20% from $11.99 to $14.79.

Sodas and cold drinks prices increased only slightly, while coffee and hot drinks saw a median jump of about 13%, according to Theme Parks IQ.

A Disney spokesperson said that its prices are in line with other industry players, and that in fact many food items are priced lower than the company’s competitors, such as Legoland, Universal Studios Hollywood and Knott’s Berry Farm.

To help attract young families, the spokesperson said that kids meal prices have not risen.

The company has highlighted a kids meal for $5.99 that is available near a new immersive musical experience, based on the animated Australian show about a blue puppy (“Bluey”) and her sister (“Bingo”). Sold at the Troubadour Tavern, the kids meal includes a mini all-beef hot dog, Cutie orange, and milk or water.

Disney executive Thomas Mazloum said earlier this year Disneyland’s high percentage of California visitors — typically more than 50% of its audience — has helped mitigate a slowdown in international visitation.

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The company has homed in on this demographic by expanding its traditional deals for Southern California locals to all residents of the Golden State for a period earlier this year.

The park appears to be exploring other more affordable options, recently launching $59 single-day tickets for access to the park on summer nights after dark. Those tickets sold out in less than a week.

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Suhauna Hussain

Suhauna Hussain is a reporter who covers labor and all things workers in the California economy for the Los Angeles Times.

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