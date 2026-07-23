TikTok door-kicking trend in Santa Clarita sparks sheriff’s warning

Teens have been kicking in doors in Santa Clarita as part of a TikTok trend, authorities say.

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The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department in Santa Clarita has issued a warning on Facebook that the latest nationwide TikTok social media challenge has begun to hit close to home.

According to the agency, the latest TikTok challenge involves teenagers recording themselves attempting to “kick in the front doors of homes before running away.” The teens often share videos of their actions on social media platforms.

Over the last two months, about a dozen of these door-kicking incidents have been reported that resulted in property damages in the Santa Clarita area, but that number may be an undercount, Shirley Miller, a sheriff’s public information officer, told The Times.

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In a Facebook post, the Sheriff’s Department urged residents in the area to “make sure your doors are locked” and to ensure that “your doorbell cameras are working properly.” Many residents who have doorbell cameras have mentioned to authorities and reported to online forums similar door-kicking incidents, Miller said.

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In addition to securing homes, the department also advised parents to discuss the trend with their teens.

“What may seem like a harmless prank for social media is actually a crime,” the agency said in the post. “It can result in felony vandalism charges and creates a dangerous situation for everyone involved.”

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In addition, the department warned that the person behind the door could think that someone is trying to break in, and “the person kicking the door never knows what may be waiting on the other side.”

Residents are encouraged to contact authorities if one of these door-kicking incidents take place at their property.

“A few seconds of online attention isn’t worth a criminal record, a serious injury, or worse,” the department said in the post.