Man climbs to top of L.A.’s 6th Street Bridge, drawing police and firefighters, stopping traffic

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A man walking atop the 6th Street bridge Friday morning prompted fire and police officials to respond to the popular site, hoping to talk the man off the bridge, officials said.

Los Angeles police officers responded to the bridge at about 8 a.m. after the man was spotted climbing the bridge, said Officer Charles Miller with the Los Angeles Police Department.

Los Angeles fire officials arrived shortly thereafter and saw the man atop one of the bridge’s arches, said Lindsey Lantz, public service officer with the Los Angeles Fire Department.

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The man, Lantz said, had threatened to jump at one point and officials at the scene were trying to get him to come down.

By 9:45 a.m., the man was still atop the bridge, refusing to come down. The response from emergency workers during the Friday morning commute blocked traffic on the bridge that connects Boyle Heights and the Arts District.

Fire and police officials said traffic was affected in the area, but could not confirm any specific street closures.