Advertisement
California

Man climbs to top of L.A.’s 6th Street Bridge, drawing police and firefighters, stopping traffic

A view of downtown Los Angeles and the 6th Street Bridge
The 6th Street Bridge connects Boyle Heights and the Arts District.
(Silvia Razgova / For The Times)
Salvador Hernandez. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Salvador Hernandez
Staff Writer Follow
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

A man walking atop the 6th Street bridge Friday morning prompted fire and police officials to respond to the popular site, hoping to talk the man off the bridge, officials said.

Los Angeles police officers responded to the bridge at about 8 a.m. after the man was spotted climbing the bridge, said Officer Charles Miller with the Los Angeles Police Department.

Los Angeles fire officials arrived shortly thereafter and saw the man atop one of the bridge’s arches, said Lindsey Lantz, public service officer with the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Advertisement

The man, Lantz said, had threatened to jump at one point and officials at the scene were trying to get him to come down.

By 9:45 a.m., the man was still atop the bridge, refusing to come down. The response from emergency workers during the Friday morning commute blocked traffic on the bridge that connects Boyle Heights and the Arts District.

Fire and police officials said traffic was affected in the area, but could not confirm any specific street closures.

More to Read

CaliforniaThe Latest

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Salvador Hernandez

Salvador Hernandez is a reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. Before joining the newsroom in 2022, he was a senior reporter for BuzzFeed News, where he covered criminal justice issues, the growing militia movement and breaking news. He also covered crime as a reporter at the Orange County Register. He is a Los Angeles native.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement