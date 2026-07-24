Southern California’s heat wave is about to break. But not for long
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- Southern California’s heat wave will peak through Sunday.
- The heat combined with muggy nights that limit cooling has officials warning of elevated risk of heat illness.
Southern California will continue to endure hotter than normal conditions for the foreseeable future, with the peak of the heat wave lasting through Sunday, forecasters said.
High temperatures will be in the 90s to low 100s in the valleys, with the Antelope Valley in the 100s, and in the 70s to 80s in coastal areas, according to the National Weather Service. A heat advisory is in effect for many areas until 8 p.m. Monday.
The Santa Barbara Airport recorded a record-high daily temperature of 95 degrees Wednesday, breaking an old record of 94 degrees on that date in 2016, according to preliminary information from the National Weather Service.
Muggy conditions have limited overnight cooling, and that combined with the hot daytime temperatures have public health authorities warning of an elevated risk of heat illness.
Over the last few weeks, Southern California has been broiling under back to back to back heat waves. The weather has begun to dry out the landscape and in some parts of the state, fueled wildfires. Since Monday, 11 new wildfires have broken out in California, including two in Riverside County and one in San Diego County, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.
After the sweltering weekend, temperatures in the Southland are expected to drop Monday through Wednesday, but only by a few degrees, the Weather Service said. Models suggest the heat will begin building again after Wednesday, although conditions are expected to be less muggy, according to forecasters.
The Weather Service continues to warn of dangerous rip currents and elevated surf of 3 to 6 feet at Los Angeles, Ventura County and Central Coast beaches, with beach hazard statements in effect through the weekend. The currents and rough surf will be strongest at south to southwest facing beaches and harbors, according to the forecast.
Although it’s unclear to what extent climate change is influencing this particular heat wave, scientists have found that global warming from the burning of fossil fuels is making Western heat waves more frequent, persistent, humid and lethal.