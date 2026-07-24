Sunset Boulevard expected to reopen late Friday following water leak

With repairs nearly completed on a massive water main break that flooded a swath of West Hollywood a week ago, another leak occurred Thursday morning nearby at Santa Monica Boulevard and Laurel Avenue with far less damaging results.

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Repairs to a 3-foot-wide water trunk line that ruptured last week underneath Sunset Boulevard and flooded a West Hollywood neighborhood should be completed Friday and the street reopened by the end of the day, according to the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power.

Earlier in the week, as crews were finalizing roadwork, they discovered a pinhole-sized leak in a pipe, temporarily pausing street repairs.

“While compacting the concrete aggregate base in advance of final street resurfacing, water began to pool at the surface toward the eastern edge of the work area,” the utility said in a news release.

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On Thursday, workers excavated a 3-by 4-foot area to find the source of the water, plugged the leak and resumed preparing the street to open. It is not clear what caused the second rupture.

“With welding complete, LADWP crews will begin slowly refilling and repressurizing the pipe while closely monitoring for any issues before backfilling and temporarily repaving the area as part of our emergency response,” the utility said in a Thursday night update.

In the meantime, Sunset Boulevard remains blocked between Sherbourne Drive and San Vicente Boulevard, with limited local access on nearby streets.

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Last week’s trunk line break, which sent a river of water through the streets of West Hollywood, was on a riveted steel pipe from 1916 that is part of the system of major arteries that deliver water from reservoirs and tanks to smaller distribution mainlines across Los Angeles.

There are about 547 miles of trunk line underground across the city, much of which is nearing the end of its useful life and will need to be replaced in the coming years.