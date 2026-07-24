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California man drank all day then drove into a tree at 101 mph with a car full of people

Cameron Garcia makes his first appearance in Sacramento Superior Court in February 2023.
Cameron Garcia makes his first appearance in Sacramento Superior Court in February 2023.
(Paul Kitagaki Jr. / The Sacramento Bee)
Los Angeles Times 2026 summer intern Jazmin Alvarado
By Jazmin Alvarado
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A man who drunkenly drove into a tree at more than 100 mph, killing five passengers riding with him, could spend the rest of his life in prison after he’s sentenced next month.

On Thursday, a jury convicted Cameron Garcia, 28, of five counts of vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and carjacking in connection with the deadly crash and police pursuit Feb. 9, 2023.

According to Sacramento County prosecutors, Garcia had spent the day drinking near the Sacramento River, then got behind the wheel with a car full of people.

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He was speeding down River Road, a two-lane highway that bends with the Sacramento River, when he went off an embankment just south of the Freeport Bridge, the district attorney’s office said in a news release.

Garcia hit a tree at 101 miles per hour. Prosecutors say Garcia actually hit the accelerator before ramming into the tree, instead of the brakes. The car flipped 180 degrees, almost completely tearing off the vehicle’s roof and right side.

All five passengers were ejected from the car and were pronounced dead at the scene. Garcia survived with several injuries.

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As people started to arrive at the scene, Garcia attempted to steal several cars, managing to take a woman’s car after pushing her out of the driver’s seat. He sped off with the car to Elk Grove, where he was chased by police and helicopters. Garcia crashed the vehicle into another car and then attempted to steal another.

Garcia then ran away on foot into a neighborhood, where authorities were finally able to capture him. He was taken to the hospital, where examiners found he had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.11% an hour and a half after the collision. He also had marijuana in his system.

He is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 19 and faces up to 181 years to life in prison due to previous convictions and aggravating factors in the case.

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Jazmin Alvarado

Jazmin Alvarado is a breaking news intern for the Los Angeles Times. She graduated from Fresno State in May 2026 with a degree in broadcast journalism and minor in Spanish. Alvarado is a first generation Mexican American and enjoys telling community stories. She appreciates a fast-paced environment and working on something new every day. You can connect with her on Instagram @jazminalvaradotv.

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