Mural at site of Jewish temple that burned in Eaton fire vandalized with swastikas, antisemitic graffiti

Laurence Harris gets a hug from Amy Whitman Richardson in front of an etched mural at the Pasadena Jewish Temple & Center in January 2025 after the temple was destroyed by he Eaton fire. On Friday, the new mural was vandalized.

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Authorities are investigating a hate crime after a beloved Pasadena mural was vandalized this week with an antisemitic message and swastikas.

The incident took place Friday on the 1400 block of North Altadena Drive in the unincorporated area of Pasadena, according to the Altadena Sheriff’s Station. It was unclear to investigators how many suspects were involved.

The mural, featuring a large bright orange poppy flower, was “a symbol of hope, resilience and solidarity,” according to the Pasadena Jewish Temple & Center, who called for the mural’s restoration following the devastating 2025 Eaton fire that burned more than 9,000 structures and left 19 dead.

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“The mural was brought to life through the vision and generosity of many,” the temple said in a Facebook post . “We are deeply saddened and outraged by this act, but we refuse to let it define our community.”

The synagogue has been operating off-site for more than a year, according to its website. The more than 100-year-old temple was reduced to rubble in the fire. Founded in 1921 as Temple B’nai Israel of Pasadena, it served as a haven for Jews , who, among other minority ethnic groups, were prohibited from buying property in Pasadena and surrounding areas due to exclusionary covenants .

In 1941, the temple moved to its current location on Altadena Drive. The synagogue changed its name in 1949. Kristine Garroway, a longtime member with an archeological background, told The Times last year that the previous mural dated to the 1920s, although its true origin remains unknown.

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The modern-day mural artwork by scenic painter Miriam Hellmann read: “ We are all responsible for each other .” The temple said it is working with investigators and is looking to restore the mural. It is not clear if Hellmann will rejoin the project.

“Crimes motivated by hate have no place in our community,” Altadena Sheriff’s Station Captain Ethan Marquez said in a statement Friday. “We are committed to conducting a thorough investigation, holding those responsible accountable and standing with our Jewish community, all faith communities and every resident against all forms of hatred and intolerance.”

It was unclear if the synagogue had cameras installed facing the vandalized mural. The temple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.