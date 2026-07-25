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California

SoCal woman convicted of murder for supplying lethal fentanyl dose: ‘She’s an evil person’

Savanna Michelle Carlos, 23, of Moreno Valley, was sentenced to 15 years to life for second-degree murder.
Savanna Michelle Carlos, 23, of Moreno Valley, was sentenced to 15 years to life Friday after a jury convicted her of second-degree murder for supplying the fentanyl that caused the death of a Riverside County man.
(Riverside County district attorney’s office)
Clara Harter staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Wednesday, July 23, 2025
By Clara Harter
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When Esther Lopez went to her son’s bedroom to check if he was hungry, she found him slumped over on a table, cold to the touch.

She called 911 and paramedics rushed to the Moreno Valley home and started CPR, according to court documents. But it was too late. Jesse Jimenez was dead of a fentanyl overdose at 27.

On Friday, the woman who supplied him the lethal dose, 23-year-old Savanna Michelle Carlos, was sentenced to 15 years to life after a jury found her guilty of second-degree murder.

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Riverside County Sheriff’s Office detectives recovered a burned fentanyl pill, tin foil and a cellphone from Jimenez’s bedroom after he died on Feb. 2, 2023, according to court documents. By examining his messages and other evidence, they determined that Carlos had provided him with fentanyl after he reached out to multiple dealers seeking the drug.

“Why couldn’t she just say no? She’s an evil person,” Lopez wrote in a statement presented at Carlos’ sentencing hearing. “A friend will pick you up when you fall, not kill you.”

Los Angeles, CA - March 10: Matt and Daisy Markley of Santa Clarita hold a poster of their child, Jax, at the First Street Federal Courthouse on Monday, March 10, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA. The Markleys attended a sentencing hearing for the drug dealer that sold Jax a fatal dose of fentanyl in 2022. (Juliana Yamada / Los Angeles Times)

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The dealer who sold Jax Markley a fatal fentanyl pill will serve six years — a conviction made possible by a new effort to investigate overdoses as murders, not accidents.

Detectives also uncovered evidence that Carlos was well aware of the dangers of fentanyl, as she was present when another person was poisoned by the drug several months earlier.

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On July 30, 2022, Riverside County sheriff’s deputies responding to a reported overdose found Carlos performing CPR on an unconscious man. At that time, she received a clear warning from law enforcement about fentanyl, according to court documents.

Nonetheless, she continued to sell the drug, including the dose that ultimately killed Jimenez, prosecutors said.

By analyzing social media, phone and financial records, detectives found that she even continued to sell the narcotic after she knew Jimenez had fatally overdosed, according to court documents.

At Friday’s sentencing hearing, Riverside County Deputy Dist. Atty. Seth DuMouchel said that Carlos’ behavior demonstrates that she presents an ongoing danger to the community.

“My hope is that the court understands Jesse was more than a victim,” Jimenez’s niece, who did not wish to be named, wrote in an impact statement. “He was a son, a brother, an uncle, a family member and a friend. He was deeply loved, he is deeply missed.”

Kelsey King as seen in an undated photo. (Riverside Co. District Attorney's Office) On Aug. 31, 2023, jurors at Southwest Justice Center in Murrieta found Vicente David Romero, DOB: 2-20-89, guilty in the fentanyl-related death of Kelsey King on June 16, 2020, in Temecula, California. (Riverside Co. District Attorney's Office)

California

Riverside County jury convicts man of murder in fentanyl-related case, a first of its kind verdict in California

A second-degree murder jury verdict for knowingly supplying fentanyl, a first for California, marks the next step in Riverside County’s war on drugs.

Filing murder charges against people who provide lethal doses of fentanyl is relatively new in California. Riverside County has embraced the approach in hopes of disrupting the drug trade and preventing overdoses.

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In 2023, the Riverside County district attorney’s office achieved a guilty verdict in the state’s first fentanyl-related homicide jury trial, which also resulted in a sentence of 15 years to life. Since 2021, the county has filed murder charges in 44 fentanyl overdose cases and secured convictions in 29, according to an online dashboard.

Part of the success is due to new legal developments, including a voter-approved measure requiring courts to provide defendants with a clear warning of the dangers of fentanyl when they are convicted of selling or transporting the drug.

This makes it easier for prosecutors to then pursue second-degree murder charges if the same person later sells a lethal dose, as they can prove the person was aware of the risk.

Prosecutors have also had luck securing convictions by working with the Department of Justice to file federal charges for distributing fentanyl that later results in death. Such offenses can carry a minimum sentence of 20 years to life.

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Clara Harter

Clara Harter is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she covered politics and education for the L.A. Daily News. She majored in political science and Middle Eastern studies at Columbia University.

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