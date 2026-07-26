Multiple people injured in collision involving Waymo near downtown Los Angeles

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A two-vehicle collision Sunday involving a Waymo near downtown Los Angeles sent two people to the hospital and left several others injured, according to first responders.

The crash was reported at 5:45 a.m. near the intersection of Venice Boulevard and Toberman Street in the Pico-Union neighborhood.

A Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson could not confirm the exact number of victims. A spokesperson from the Los Angeles Fire Department said at least two people were taken to local hospitals and at least one other was treated and released at the scene.

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Photos from the site of the accident show debris and clothing scattered around.

The accident was initially reported as an auto-pedestrian collision, and the cause of the crash remains unclear. LAPD said at noon Sunday that the police investigation was ongoing.

A Waymo spokesperson suggested the company’s vehicle was not at fault.

According to the company, the Waymo car was traveling east at 27 mph on Venice Boulevard when a blue sedan going 47-50 mph hit a pedestrian outside a crosswalk and then swerved into the opposite traffic lane, striking the self-driving car.

“The safety of our riders and other road users is our top priority,” spokesperson Ethan Teicher said. “We are coordinating with first responders and are grateful for their quick response.”