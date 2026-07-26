L.A. firefighters mourn colleague killed in highway collision with semi truck

The Los Angeles Fire Department has identified the firefighter who was killed in an off-duty crash on the 605 Freeway as Stan Reza.

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Los Angeles firefighters are mourning the death of a colleague in a crash in Whittier early Friday morning that involved a big rig.

The L.A. Fire Department on Saturday shared the name of the firefighter killed in the crash.

Stan Reza, 35, was a three-year member of the department and was off duty at the time of the collision, the LAFD wrote in a Facebook post.

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“Our thoughts are with Firefighter Reza’s family, and with every member of this department who is grieving alongside them,” Fire Chief Jaime Moore said in the post.

The California Highway Patrol’s Santa Fe Springs office is investigating the accident.

The crash was reported at 2:15 a.m. Friday on the northbound 605 Freeway near Beverly Boulevard, according to a CHP spokesperson.

Reza was driving a pickup truck, and the other vehicle was a tractor trailer. According to the L.A. County medical examiner, Reza died at the scene from blunt traumatic injuries. No other details on the collision were available.

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Reza was a resident of Pomona and a graduate of Cal Poly Pomona, according to his Facebook page.

Officials said memorial arrangements would be shared when they were finalized.