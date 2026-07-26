Shooting at party in Santa Clara County leaves 1 dead, 7 injured

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Santa Clara County sheriff’s detectives are investigating a shooting Saturday at a large party in Morgan Hill that left one person dead and seven others injured, authorities said.

CBS News reported that deputies responded to complaints of disturbances around 10:15 p.m. involving intoxicated people in the street and one person throwing bottles at cars.

When they arrived, they found around 300 people fleeing the area, the report said. They later discovered that one person had been shot by a handgun, and seven others had been injured.

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No suspects were immediately in custody.

Authorities described the gathering as an “unsanctioned party” that had been promoted online.