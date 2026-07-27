Another e-bike collision leaves rider dead in Huntington Beach as e-bike accidents are on the rise

A crash involving an e-biker occurred around 12:30 p.m. July 21 at the intersection of Warner Avenue and Plaza Lane in Huntington Beach, police say.

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A 21-year-old man was killed in a crash involving an electric bike in Huntington Beach last week, officials said.

The collision involving an e-bike and a vehicle happened July 21 at the intersection of Warner Avenue and Plaza Lane, according to a news release from the Huntington Beach Police Department.

Paramedics arrived and found the man unconscious on the sidewalk. He was transported to a hospital, where he died from his injuries on July 26.

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According to the release, the e-bike rider was traveling westbound on Warner Avenue west of Plaza Lane when he lost control of the bike. More details about the accident were not released by Huntington Beach officials.

Earlier this month, another man was killed riding an e-bike in Camarillo.

E-bike crashes have been on the rise. The Times recently reported that e-bike riders were involved in at least 4,035 collisions in California from 2018 to 2024, according to a study by researchers at UC San Diego.

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California E-bike rider dies in early-morning Camarillo accident, police say The Ventura County Sheriff’s department said they responded to the 3900 block of Las Posas Road at 2 a.m. and found a man lying near an e-bike.

The researchers collected numbers by analyzing data from the California Highway Patrol’s Statewide Integrated Traffic Records System. The data include traffic incidents and reports submitted by law enforcement agencies across the state.

The study also found that individuals involved in e-bike collisions suffer more injuries than those in collisions involving traditional bicycles. It was revealed that in a majority of those crashes, the e-bike rider was at fault.

The growing popularity of e-bikes prompted a Los Angeles City Council panel in April to propose banning e-bikes from local trails. The Arts, Parks, Libraries, and Community Enrichment Committee voted 3 to 0 in favor of the measure. The proposal has yet to reach the full council for a vote to adopt the ban.

The investigation into the crash in Huntington Beach last week remains ongoing, and officials ask anyone who was a witness to call traffic investigator Vishal Rattanchandani at (714) 536-5231.