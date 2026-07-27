Advertisement
California

Man accused of driving over 100 mph, killing 4 Pepperdine students, will stand trial for murder

A crowd of young people stand near white tires set in the dirt.
Classmates and friends gather in October 2024 in front of a “Ghost Tire” memorial a year after four Pepperdine sorority sisters were killed on PCH in Malibu.
(Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)
Clara Harter staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Wednesday, July 23, 2025
By Clara Harter
Staff Writer Follow
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

Driving at speeds of up to 104 mph, Fraser Michael Bohm whipped around a section of Pacific Coast Highway known as Dead Man’s Corner, skidded out of control and killed four Pepperdine University sorority sisters, prosecutors allege.

In September — nearly three years since the fatal accident — he will stand trial for murder.

Bohm, 24, is charged with four counts of murder and four counts of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence stemming from the Oct. 17, 2023, crash when he swerved onto the shoulder of the westbound PCH and slammed into three parked cars, killing the women, who were walking nearby.

Advertisement

Bohm’s defense team has repeatedly argued that there is inadequate evidence to sustain murder charges against him.

They claim that his alleged speeding does not meet the legal standard of implied malice, meaning to act with a conscious disregard for human life. He was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the crash, according to his attorneys.

Scenes along the PCH
Voices

Abcarian: Bloody crashes are a fact of life on Malibu’s fabled but deadly stretch of PCH

It took the 2023 deaths of four Pepperdine students to force safety improvements along California’s cinematic stretch of highway.

“The data shows fatal collisions are rare” over a 10-year period on the section of PCH where the crash took place, defense attorney Alan Jackson told the court Monday, arguing that Bohm could not have expected that death could result from his alleged speeding.

Advertisement

A judge rejected this line of reasoning at a November hearing and did so again Monday, moving to set a Sept. 8 trial date and a Sept. 2 pretrial hearing.

Prosecutors with the L.A. County district attorney’s office have argued that Bohm knew there were potentially life-threatening consequences to accelerating over 100 mph in the 45-mph zone of PCH where the accident took place.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Thomas Rubinson agreed, noting in November that Bohm had told investigators he knew PCH “like the back of his hand” and that two of his best friends had died in high-speed crashes.

On Monday, Bohm’s defense attorneys, once again, tried to argue that Bohm was not aware his actions carried a high probability of death and also alleged that the prosecuting team had unfairly withheld evidence relating to Bohm’s cellphone and vehicle speeds.

Malibu, California February 26, 2024-Fifty year Malibu resident Tina Siegel and L.A. County Sheriffs Captain Jenn Seeto comfort each other after adding another Ghost Tire to a memorial bringing the number to fifty nine, in honor of every person killed along Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu since 2010. The latest Ghost Tire is being placed in honor of 32-year-old Jose Alfonso De Lira Piedra. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)

California

Person fatally struck by car on Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu

Part of Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu was closed Monday night after someone was fatally struck by a vehicle, according to authorities.

However, Rubinson ruled Monday that the defense team was able to acquire sufficient evidence around traffic safety, collision history and enforcement activity along PCH without having to lobby prosecutors for the data. He said there were no evidentiary violations made by the district attorney’s office.

The victims of the crash were Alpha Phi sorority sisters Niamh Rolston, 20; Peyton Stewart, 21; Asha Weir, 21; and Deslyn Williams, 21, who all received their degrees posthumously.

Advertisement

The tragic accident sparked renewed calls for safety improvements along the 21-mile section of PCH in Malibu, one of the deadliest roads in the state, where 63 people have died since 2010.

In July 2024, one person was killed and two injured in a head-on collision along the same stretch of PCH where the Pepperdine students died.

Traffic collisions dropped precipitously in the aftermath of the 2025 Palisades fire, when the road was closed for weeks and then reopened with strict speed limits.

Nonetheless, as cars returned and speeding increased, accidents resumed. In February, a pedestrian became the latest Malibu fatality along an area of PCH near Point Dume.

Times staff writer Richard Winton and City News Service contributed to this report.

More to Read

CaliforniaThe LatestCrime & Courts

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Clara Harter

Clara Harter is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she covered politics and education for the L.A. Daily News. She majored in political science and Middle Eastern studies at Columbia University.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement