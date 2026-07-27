Public health survey documents the stench in Boyle Heights

Street vendor Lupe Gonzalez pushes her cart near Lineage Logistics, where rotting food has spurred widespread odor complaints as well as fines for the operators of the cold-storage facility that burned.

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Since fire destroyed the Lineage Logistics cold-storage warehouse in Boyle Heights, neighbors have dealt with the fallout in the form of a pervasive stench and pests as temperatures have risen and once-frozen foods continue to rot. Amid growing complaints from neighbors, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health decided to lead a door-to-door outreach survey in the neighborhood surrounding the warehouse.

The aim was to assess ongoing community needs, understand health concerns and share resources including air purifiers and N95 masks.

The survey was conducted on July 15 and 16 by public health teams who visited a total of 650 households. Of those, 240 completed the survey, the agency said in a news release. The survey came about 10 days after the warehouse cleanup process got underway. L.A. Mayor Karen Bass ordered Lineage to complete waste removal within 45 days. That puts the deadline at Aug. 14.

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When the department polled residents about the smells generated by the fire-devastated facility, a majority reported “frequent, strong and persistent odors.”

In the survey, 82% of respondents reported that odors were “very strong”; 16% classified odors as strong; and 2% reported “moderate or light odors.” The persistent odors were noted by 90% of polled residents, who said they were “constant.” Less than 1% reported “noticing odors once per day or less,” the department said.

Public health staff were also polled as they conducted the survey: “79% of field staff reported a strong odor.”

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At a community meeting in early July , residents said that the smell was “horrendous.”

“You can’t even breathe,” resident Antonia Montes told The Times.

Residents continue to express concerns about their health due to their proximity to the site of the fire. In the survey, 85% of the respondents were concerned about air quality near the warehouse, 74% were concerned about health symptoms and 31% were worried about getting medical care.

One resident who lives a couple of blocks away from the warehouse told The Times through a translator in early July that she had been experiencing health issues since the fire began and the neighborhood was swamped by smoke.

Symptoms included stinging eyes, head pain, lung problems and stomach ailments. Her health concerns persisted even when smoke from the stubborn fire, which burned for more than a week, was replaced with the smells of rotting meat and other frozen foods.

Beyond the smells, residents have dealt with an increasing number of pests, including rodents and large swarms of flies.

Of those responding to the survey, 76% reported an increase in the number of flies; 35% noticed an increase in the number of rodents.

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Complaints by residents led public authorities to issue fines to Lineage Logistics. The company was cited Thursday for the continuation of “unsanitary and nuisance” conditions at the warehouse, even as the cleanup continued.

The Department of Public Health is requiring that the company remove what remains of the 85 million pounds of food rotting inside the warehouse, eliminate all fly breeding sources, clean affected areas, implement vector-control measures and take action to stop flies from moving into nearby neighborhoods. But these are not the only fines Lineage Logistics has faced. The South Coast Air Quality Management District dished out its own set of fines for the continuing odors emanating from the warehouse about a week before the ones from the Department of Public Health were issued.

Times staff writers Salvador Hernandez and Clara Harter contributed to this report.