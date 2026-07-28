FBI raids target San Bernardino County supervisor, Ontario councilman, lawyer and media firm

FBI agents executed search warrants at homes and offices tied to a San Bernardino County supervisor, an Ontario city council member, a prominent lawyer and a Chinese American media company. Above, the J. Edgar Hoover Building in Washington.

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FBI agents executed warrants across Southern California on Tuesday and searched the homes or offices of a San Bernardino County supervisor, an Ontario city council member, a lawyer and a media company.

The properties were connected to San Bernardino County Supervisor Curtis Hagman, Ontario Councilmember Alan Wapner, attorney Frank Lizzaraga and a media company operator in West Covina. Agents also searched a Beverly Hills mansion in the 600 block of North Canon Drive.

FBI officials confirmed the addresses but did not name the individuals subject to the searches, saying the affidavits for the warrants are under seal. They declined to comment on the reasons for the investigations. No one was arrested.

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As the raids unfolded, Rep. Norma Torres (D-Pomona) said in a statement she was “deeply troubled by the reports the FBI has executed warrants against elected officials in San Bernardino County. I am awaiting further information, but our community has zero tolerance for any corruption at any level of our government...”

California Federal agents raid homes of Ventura County immigration activists Federal agents searched the homes of immigrant rights activists in an early morning raid that activists allege was retaliatory and part of an ongoing harassment campaign for their work patrolling and monitoring immigration operations in Ventura County.

The FBI searched a home owned by Hagman in the 3000 block of Biscayne Street in Chino Hills, along with a district office, as well as the home of Wapner, a retired police sergeant, in the 2700 block of Monterey Place in Ontario. Lizzaraga’s home and office also were searched. He is a well-known civil litigator and University of La Verne trustee who formerly worked for the Southern California Assn. of Governments, a planning organization that represents six counties. None could be reached for comment.

FBI spokesperson Laura Eimiller confirmed a related search warrant was served at Ontario International Airport. Wapner and Hagman both sit on the Ontario International Airport Authority, with the council member acting as its president, records show.

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The other addresses are tied to EDI Media Inc. — its West Covina office and a Mount Tricia Avenue house in the same city. EDI describes itself as the largest Chinese American multimedia company in the U.S. and says it is designed to further U.S.-China relations. It operates a series of bilingual digital platforms and TV channels and produces a Chinese American Film Festival. James Su is listed as the company’s chief executive. He did not return calls.

According to the Chino Valley Champion, last year the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors awarded a 23-year contract to El Prado Development, LLC, to operate El Prado Golf Course in Chino. Lizarraga is one of the company’s partners, according to a 2025 story.