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Magnitude 4.2 earthquake rattles Northern California

A map shows the location of an earthquake in California.
A magnitude 4.2 earthquake occurred Tuesday at 7:40 p.m. near Healdsburg, Calif.
(Quakebot)
By Quakebot

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A magnitude 4.2 earthquake was reported Tuesday at 7:40 p.m., eight miles from Healdsburg, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

According to the agency, the epicenter was about five miles east-southeast of Cloverdale, around 19 miles from Clearlake and 22 miles from Santa Rosa. The quake occurred at a depth of 3.4 miles.

It caused light to moderate shaking at an intensity expected to cause, at most, very light damage, according to the USGS.

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Quakebot, a computer application that monitors the latest earthquakes detected by the USGS, contributed to this report. A Times editor reviewed the post before it was published. If you’re interested in learning more about the system, visit our list of frequently asked questions.

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Quakebot

Quakebot is a software application developed by the Los Angeles Times to report the latest earthquakes as fast as possible. It is maintained by The Times’ Data and Graphics Department. Learn more by reading our list of frequently asked questions.

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