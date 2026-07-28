Magnitude 4.2 earthquake rattles Northern California

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A magnitude 4.2 earthquake was reported Tuesday at 7:40 p.m., eight miles from Healdsburg, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

According to the agency, the epicenter was about five miles east-southeast of Cloverdale, around 19 miles from Clearlake and 22 miles from Santa Rosa. The quake occurred at a depth of 3.4 miles.

It caused light to moderate shaking at an intensity expected to cause, at most, very light damage, according to the USGS.

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Quakebot, a computer application that monitors the latest earthquakes detected by the USGS, contributed to this report. A Times editor reviewed the post before it was published. If you’re interested in learning more about the system, visit our list of frequently asked questions.

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