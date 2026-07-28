One person dead in violent car crash in Winnetka

Firefighters respond to a deadly crash in Winnetka in the San Fernando Valley. The crash was reported at about 2 a.m.

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A violent car crash ended with one person dead in Winnetka early Tuesday, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Just after 2 a.m., LAFD crews responded to a report of a car crashing into a pole in the 2000 block of Parthenia Street.

When crews arrived, they found the vehicle destroyed with metal and glass strewn across the road.

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One person from the crash was declared dead at the scene and a second person was removed from the vehicle and rushed to the hospital. Their condition was not immediately known. The identity of the deceased individual was not immediately available.

Los Angeles police are investigating the crash.