Don't Miss
Your morning catch-up: Readers submit strangest town names, Universal’s ‘Fast & Furious’ coaster is unofficially open and more big stories
Advertisement
California

One person dead in violent car crash in Winnetka

LAFD crews at a crash scene
Firefighters respond to a deadly crash in Winnetka in the San Fernando Valley. The crash was reported at about 2 a.m.
(KeyNews)
Los Angeles Times reporter Joseph Serna
By Joseph Serna
Deputy Editor, Fast Break Desk Follow

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

A violent car crash ended with one person dead in Winnetka early Tuesday, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Just after 2 a.m., LAFD crews responded to a report of a car crashing into a pole in the 2000 block of Parthenia Street.

When crews arrived, they found the vehicle destroyed with metal and glass strewn across the road.

Advertisement

One person from the crash was declared dead at the scene and a second person was removed from the vehicle and rushed to the hospital. Their condition was not immediately known. The identity of the deceased individual was not immediately available.

Los Angeles police are investigating the crash.

More to Read

CaliforniaThe Latest

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Joseph Serna

Joseph Serna is a deputy editor on the Fast Break team at the Los Angeles Times and helps oversee daily breaking news coverage.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement