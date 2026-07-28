Vandal who spray painted ‘Nazi’ and “Fascist’ on Teslas is wanted by Irvine police

The Irvine Police Department is asking the community to help identify this man, seen here vandalizing a Tesla with spray paint.

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The Irvine Police Department is requesting help from the public in identifying and locating a man suspected of vandalizing about 13 Teslas with spray paint.

The vandalism occurred over the past two weeks at two separate parking garages in the area of Michelson Drive and Carlson Avenue, according to Irvine Police spokesperson Ziggy Azarcon.

At least four Teslas were vandalized on July 17 with an additional nine more on July 23, he said, adding that the vandal, who remains at large, wrote “offensive language” on the vehicles.

Azarcon said the suspect was caught on video by the surveillance cameras and the cameras on the Teslas, which appear to have recorded part of the vandalism.

The department also posted a 33-second video on its Facebook page showing a man with light brown hair, dressed in a gray pants and a black jacket, walking into the parking structure on two separate occasions and spray painting a vehicle while using his black shirt to cover his mouth.

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Photos shared on Reddit of the alleged vandalized Teslas shows the words “Nazi” and “Fascist” spray painted on the side of the vehicles. Anyone with information about the incidents can notify police at (949) 724-7000.