Advertisement
California

Vandal who spray painted ‘Nazi’ and “Fascist’ on Teslas is wanted by Irvine police

The Irvine Police Department is asking the community to help identify this man, seen here vandalizing a Tesla
The Irvine Police Department is asking the community to help identify this man, seen here vandalizing a Tesla with spray paint.
(Irvine Police Department)
Los Angeles Times reporter Ruben Vives
By Ruben Vives
Staff Writer Follow
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

  • The Irvine Police Department said a suspected vandal spray painted 13 Teslas on two separate occasions in the Orange County suburb. The vehicles had offensive language written on them.
  • The suspect remains at large.

The Irvine Police Department is requesting help from the public in identifying and locating a man suspected of vandalizing about 13 Teslas with spray paint.

The vandalism occurred over the past two weeks at two separate parking garages in the area of Michelson Drive and Carlson Avenue, according to Irvine Police spokesperson Ziggy Azarcon.

At least four Teslas were vandalized on July 17 with an additional nine more on July 23, he said, adding that the vandal, who remains at large, wrote “offensive language” on the vehicles.

Azarcon said the suspect was caught on video by the surveillance cameras and the cameras on the Teslas, which appear to have recorded part of the vandalism.

The department also posted a 33-second video on its Facebook page showing a man with light brown hair, dressed in a gray pants and a black jacket, walking into the parking structure on two separate occasions and spray painting a vehicle while using his black shirt to cover his mouth.

Advertisement

Photos shared on Reddit of the alleged vandalized Teslas shows the words “Nazi” and “Fascist” spray painted on the side of the vehicles. Anyone with information about the incidents can notify police at (949) 724-7000.

More to Read

CaliforniaThe Latest

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service, which include arbitration and a class action waiver. You agree that we and our third-party vendors may collect and use your information, including through cookies, pixels and similar technologies, for the purposes set forth in our Privacy Policy such as personalizing your experience and ads.

Ruben Vives

Ruben Vives is a general assignment reporter for the Los Angeles Times. A native of Guatemala, he got his start in journalism by writing for The Times’ Homicide Report in 2007. He helped uncover the financial corruption in the city of Bell that led to criminal charges against eight city officials. The 2010 investigative series won the Pulitzer Prize for public service and other prestigious awards.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement