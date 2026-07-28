Abandoned West Hollywood construction site becomes ‘coyote condo’ with nighttime howls

The housing project, which was billed as a four-story, 22-unit residential condominium development, has been in the works since at least 2017, but appears to have stalled several years ago.

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The property at the corner of Spaulding Avenue and Romaine Street in West Hollywood was expected years ago to be transformed into a condominium development that could house dozens of people.

But recently, the now-abandoned construction site has become home to a new pack of Southern California natives — the four-legged variety — earning it the nickname “coyote condo.”

The coyotes appear to have made themselves quite comfortable in their new home. Residents say they lounge in the sun on unfinished balconies , take in a bird’s-eye view of the neighborhood and, of course, communicate with one another.

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“Most interestingly — and I find this kind of exciting actually — every night around 10 or 11, you start to hear this gang of coyotes howling,” resident Paul Manganello told KTLA. “It’s not the worst thing in the world; it reminds you that you’re part of nature.”

But some residents aren’t so enthused with the nightly howling, saying that it’s disruptive and keeps them from getting a full night’s sleep. While they aren’t angry about the coyotes, residents say they want the city to do something about the abandoned site.

The housing project, which was billed as a four-story, 22-unit residential condominium development, has been in the works since at least 2017, but appears to have stalled several years ago. The development was slated to replace eight units on four parcels, according to city records.

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An Instagram account associated with the development hasn’t been updated since July 2022.

At one point, residents say, the abandoned property was inhabited by the unhoused. After that, the coyotes moved in.

“It’s been years. Years and years,” resident Cindy Sorley told ABC7. “It’s a big eyesore.”