E-motorcycle rider dies, another injured in collision with sedan in Burbank
-
-
-
Click here to listen to this article
- Share via
See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred
Two electric motorcycle riders were injured — one of them fatally — in a collision with a sedan late Tuesday night in Burbank, police said.
The collision occurred around 11p.m. at the intersection of Alameda Avenue and Hollywood Way. Arriving Burbank police officers found “a male and female who had been ejected from the motorcycle,” authorities said in a statement. Both had suffered serious injuries.
The two were taken to a trauma center, where the man died. The woman remains in critical condition, authorities said.
Authorities did not release the names or ages of the riders.
E-bike injuries are increasing rapidly in California. Many hurt are 14 or younger, study finds
E-bike injuries are increasing across California, according to a new study. Injured riders are often 14 or younger.
The driver of the sedan remained at the scene of the crash and cooperated with authorities. The driver did not “display signs or symptoms of being under the influence of drugs or alcohol,” authorities said in a statement.
Early indications are that “unsafe speed by the motorcyclists was likely a contributing factor,” authorities said.
The fatal collision follows two e-bike deaths earlier this month, one in Huntington Beach and the other in Camarillo.
Over the last several years, e-bikes have increased in popularity among younger adults and teenagers, leading to a rise in serious and sometimes-deadly collisions.
Between 2018 and 2024, e-bikes were involved in at least 4,035 collisions in California, a study by researchers at UC San Diego found.
“As electric mobility devices become more popular, the Burbank Police Department encourages parents and riders to understand the laws governing these devices, wear appropriate safety gear, obey traffic laws and ride responsibly,” authorities said in a statement.