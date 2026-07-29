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E-motorcycle rider dies, another injured in collision with sedan in Burbank

A Google Maps image of Alameda Avenue and Hollywood Way in Burbank
Two e-motorcycle riders were involved in a collision with a vehicle late Tuesday night at Alameda Avenue and Hollywood Way in Burbank, police said.
(Google Maps)
Los Angeles Times 2026 intern Seamus Bozeman
By Seamus Bozeman
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Two electric motorcycle riders were injured — one of them fatally — in a collision with a sedan late Tuesday night in Burbank, police said.

The collision occurred around 11p.m. at the intersection of Alameda Avenue and Hollywood Way. Arriving Burbank police officers found “a male and female who had been ejected from the motorcycle,” authorities said in a statement. Both had suffered serious injuries.

The two were taken to a trauma center, where the man died. The woman remains in critical condition, authorities said.

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Authorities did not release the names or ages of the riders.

Long Beach, CA - June 9: A person rides an E-bike on the bike path in Long Beach Tuesday, June 9, 2026. E-bikes have surged in popularity across the country, especially among kids and teens, and that increase has been met with a wide array of models with different specifications and abilities. According to law enforcement officials who have worked on cases involving e-bikes, many of the models being gifted to kids and teens and bought from brick-and-mortar and online retailers are more akin to motorcycles than bicycles and can reach dangerous speeds in seconds. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

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The driver of the sedan remained at the scene of the crash and cooperated with authorities. The driver did not “display signs or symptoms of being under the influence of drugs or alcohol,” authorities said in a statement.

Early indications are that “unsafe speed by the motorcyclists was likely a contributing factor,” authorities said.

The fatal collision follows two e-bike deaths earlier this month, one in Huntington Beach and the other in Camarillo.

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Over the last several years, e-bikes have increased in popularity among younger adults and teenagers, leading to a rise in serious and sometimes-deadly collisions.

Between 2018 and 2024, e-bikes were involved in at least 4,035 collisions in California, a study by researchers at UC San Diego found.

“As electric mobility devices become more popular, the Burbank Police Department encourages parents and riders to understand the laws governing these devices, wear appropriate safety gear, obey traffic laws and ride responsibly,” authorities said in a statement.

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Seamus Bozeman

Seamus Bozeman is a reporting intern with the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team and a Los Angeles native heading into his final year as a journalism major at Cal State Los Angeles. He is an avid reporter who focuses his coverage on labor issues and investigative journalism. When he isn’t chasing a story, Bozeman enjoys rock climbing, cycling, hiking and being outside. You can find him on Instagram at @chickentownhi

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