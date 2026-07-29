Garden Grove police officer faces felony charges over alleged sexual relationship with 16-year-old Explorer

A 32-year-old Garden Grove police officer allegedly had multiple sexual encounters with a teenage Explorer, starting in May.

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A Garden Grove Police Department officer is facing felony charges for allegedly having multiple sexual encounters with a 16-year-old girl who was taking part in the department’s Explorer program.

Roberto Machuca, 32, had been a member of the department since 2019 and was also an advisor to the department’s Explorer program.

Garden Grove police learned about Machuca’s “inappropriate relationship” with the teenager on June 26, officials with the Orange County district attorney’s office said in a statement. The next day, Machuca showed up for his shift and was arrested, according to the statement. He was also placed on leave by the department.

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“Law enforcement officers occupy a position of immense trust, and he exploited that trust to take advantage of a child for his own sexual gratification,” Dist. Atty. Todd Spitzer said in a statement. “That conduct will never be tolerated among the ranks of those sworn to protect and serve.”

Machuca’s attorney, Alan Castillo, declined to comment on the charges against his client.

The Garden Grove Police Department’s Explorer program is available for people between the ages of 14 and 21, according to prosecutors, and offers an opportunity for them to learn about pursuing a career in law enforcement.

According to prosecutors, Machuca is no longer employed by the department.

Machuca has been charged with three felony counts of unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor, one felony count of sexual penetration by a foreign object of a minor and one felony count of oral copulation with a minor.

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He faces a maximum possible sentence of five years in prison.