3 people found shot to death inside Hollywood apartment, police say

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Police in Hollywood are investigating the killings of three people found shot to death on Tuesday night.

About 9:43 p.m., Los Angeles police officers were dispatched to the 1900 block of Wilcox Avenue for a welfare check, said LAPD officer Alondra Garcia.

Officers entered an apartment and found three people suffering from gunshot wounds, police said. The Los Angeles Fire Department pronounced the victims dead at the scene.

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The LAPD’s Robbery-Homicide division has taken over the investigation into the killings, Garcia said.

No additional details were immediately available.