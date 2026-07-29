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3 people found shot to death inside Hollywood apartment, police say

An SUV and police tape outside a Hollywood apartment.
Police investigate a shooting at a Hollywood area apartment on July 28, 2026.
(KTLA)
Los Angeles Times reporter Joseph Serna
By Joseph Serna
Deputy Editor, Fast Break Desk Follow

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Police in Hollywood are investigating the killings of three people found shot to death on Tuesday night.

About 9:43 p.m., Los Angeles police officers were dispatched to the 1900 block of Wilcox Avenue for a welfare check, said LAPD officer Alondra Garcia.

Officers entered an apartment and found three people suffering from gunshot wounds, police said. The Los Angeles Fire Department pronounced the victims dead at the scene.

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The LAPD’s Robbery-Homicide division has taken over the investigation into the killings, Garcia said.

No additional details were immediately available.

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Joseph Serna

Joseph Serna is a deputy editor on the Fast Break team at the Los Angeles Times and helps oversee daily breaking news coverage.

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