L.A. Crips leader turned gang interventionist faces new charges of soliciting hit on federal witness

Nipsey Hussle, left, and Eugene “Big U” Henley at an event in Atlanta in December 2018. Henley has been accused of running a “mafia-like” enterprise.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

Eugene “Big U” Henley, a Los Angeles Crips leader turned gang interventionist, allegedly solicited inmates to kill or harm a federal witness to prevent them from testifying at trial against him and his associates, according to a new indictment returned Wednesday.

The second superseding indictment against Henley, following his arrest last year on federal racketeering charges, contains charges on seven additional felonies, including solicitation to commit a crime of violence and witness tampering, according to the U.S. attorney’s office in Los Angeles. Henley, 59, had already been accused of murder, kidnapping, robbery, extortion and fraud.

Henley and six other defendants charged in this case are scheduled to go to trial in February 2027. Henley has previously pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.

Advertisement

Henley’s attorney declined to comment on the new charges.

According to the new indictment, Henley, who has been in federal custody since March 2025, in June asked about the layout of a housing unit where he believed the victim was located and then allegedly offered to pay two inmates to kill or harm the person.

The new indictment also includes allegations that in 2014 Henley and his associates assaulted and later chased a Grammy-winning recording artist through Los Angeles International Airport to collect a debt and for failing to show respect. Although the artist is only identified by his initials, N.D.C, the Times was able to identify him through social media and news reports as Nayvadius DeMun Cash, the rapper known professionally as “Future.”

Federal authorities previously likened Henley’s “Big U Enterprise” to a “mafia-like organization” that relied on his “stature and long-standing association with the Rollin’ 60s and other street gangs to intimidate businesses and individuals” in L.A.

Advertisement

Following a years-long FBI investigation, federal authorities last year accused Henley of kidnapping and fatally shooting a young rapper in the face and leaving his body in the Las Vegas desert over perceived disrespect and directing the robbery of an unlicensed L.A. marijuana dispensary that had stopped making extortion payments.

Henley also allegedly defrauded companies, donors, athletes and celebrities — including NBA star Draymond Green and Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal — persuading them to donate to his charities and later allegedly transferring the money to his personal bank accounts.

