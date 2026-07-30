Kidnapper executes victim in front of sheriff’s deputies in Chino Hills, authorities say

An investigation was underway Thursday after a deputy shooting in Chino Hills.

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A kidnapping suspect executed their victim in front of sheriff’s deputies in Chino Hills on Wednesday night before being gunned down by law enforcement, officials said.

The suspect had already shot the victim once before stuffing them into the trunk of their car, then shot them again in the middle of a traffic stop with deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, officials said.

The bizarre and deadly confrontation occurred after deputies were called to the 2000 block of Monteverde Drive around 10:15 p.m. for reports of gunshots and someone yelling for help, officials said.

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According to public information officer Gloria Orejel, the victim exited their home and was shot by the two kidnappers, who then put them in the trunk of the car.

As deputies responded to the shooting, Orejel said, they spotted the suspect’s vehicle and initiated a traffic stop. At that point, they were unaware of a potential kidnapping, officials said.

The deputies ordered the two passengers out of the vehicle.

“The passenger did comply,” Orejel said. “However, the driver exited the vehicle, approached the trunk of the suspect vehicle and fired a shot into a victim that was inside the trunk.”

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Deputies then shot the driver. The driver and the victim in the trunk were pronounced dead at the scene.

Details on the connection between the suspects and the victim were not immediately known, and details on the victim were not available.